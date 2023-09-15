Environmental Sustainability and Technological Advancements Drive Electric Aircraft Market to Over $9.5 Billion in 2023, with Strong Growth Expected Through 2033

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Aircraft Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric aircraft market is expected to surpass US$9.5 billion in value in 2023 with strong revenue growth anticipated through to 2033.







This provides valuable insights into the electric aircraft market's current state and its projected growth between 2023 and 2033. Here are key points from the provided information:

Driving Factors:

Environmental Sustainability: A significant driver for electric aircraft adoption is environmental sustainability. Electric propulsion systems have the potential to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional combustion engines. Electric aircraft produce zero direct emissions during flight, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable transportation. Advancements in Electric Propulsion: Rapid advancements in electric propulsion systems and battery technology play a pivotal role in the market's development and growth. These advancements contribute to improved performance and operational benefits. Government Support: Governments worldwide are introducing policies, regulations, and incentives to support the adoption of electric aircraft. These measures encourage manufacturers and operators to embrace electric aviation. Cost Savings: Electric aircraft offer potential cost savings and operational benefits compared to traditional aircraft, driving interest in their adoption.

Market Segmentation:

Range: Short/Medium-Range Electric Aircraft Long-Range Electric Aircraft

Electric Propulsion: Turbo-Electric Propulsion Hybrid Electric Propulsion All Electric Propulsion

Aircraft Type: Fixed-Wing Electric Aircraft Rotary-Wing Electric Aircraft Hybrid Electric Aircraft Other Aircraft Type

Battery Technology: Lithium-Ion Batteries Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Solid-State Batteries Lithium-Air Batteries Other Battery Technology

Application: Commercial Electric Aircraft Cargo/Transportation Electric Aircraft Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Electric Aircraft Military Electric Aircraft Personal/Private Electric Aircraft Other Applications



Regional and National Markets:

Revenue forecasts are provided for four regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and 20 leading national markets.

Key Players:

Leading companies in the electric aircraft market include Aeromobil, Airbus SE, Ampaire, Bye Aerospace, Electroflight, Eviation Aircraft, Harbour Air Seaplanes, Joby Aviation, Lilium N.V, MagniX, Pipistrel, The Boeing Company, Voltaero, Wright Electric, Inc., and Zunum Aero.

Market Dynamics:

Market driving factors include the global focus on environmental sustainability, advancements in electric propulsion and battery technology, government support, and potential cost savings.

Market restraining factors include the need for further battery technology advancements, the early stage of charging infrastructure development, regulatory challenges, and limited range compared to fossil-fuel aircraft.

Market Opportunities:

Market opportunities include environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives, technological advancements and innovation, urban air mobility (UAM) applications, and opportunities in the defense and military sectors.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the electric aircraft market's evolution, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also offers data analysis related to COVID-19's impact on the industry and various recovery patterns.







