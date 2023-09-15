Global Solar PV Backsheet Market Set to Soar, Expected to Surpass $2.6 Billion in 2023

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar PV Backsheet Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides valuable insights into the solar PV backsheet market's current state and its projected growth between 2023 and 2033. Here are key points from the provided information:

Driving Factors:

Growing Adoption of Solar Energy: The increasing adoption of solar energy as a clean and sustainable power source is a significant driver for the solar PV backsheet market. Governments and organizations worldwide are emphasizing renewable energy targets and environmental sustainability. Rising Demand for Solar Installations: Solar PV systems require backsheets to protect solar modules from environmental factors, enhance performance, and ensure long-term durability. The expanding demand for solar installations leads to increased demand for high-quality PV backsheets. Advancements in Backsheet Materials: Continuous advancements in backsheet materials play a crucial role in driving the market. Manufacturers invest in research and development to introduce innovative materials with improved properties, including UV resistance, moisture barrier, electrical insulation, and fire resistance. These advancements enhance energy conversion efficiency and extend panel lifespan, driving demand for advanced backsheet materials.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by type (Fluoropolymer and Non-Fluoropolymer), structure (Mono Film Backsheet, Barrier Film Backsheet, and Duo Film Backsheet), installation (Ground-Mounted, Roof-Mounted, Floating Power Plant, and Other Installation), and application (Utility, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Other Application).

Regional and National Markets:

Revenue forecasts are provided for four regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and 20 leading national markets.

Key Players:

Leading companies in the solar PV backsheet market include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Arkema S.A., COVEME Spa, Cybrid Technologies Inc., DSM, Dunmore Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., FLEXcon Company, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd., Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co Ltd., KREMPEL GmbH, Mitsubishi Corporation, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc., and others.

Market Dynamics:

Market driving factors include increasing environmental consciousness and renewable energy targets, technological advancements in backsheet materials, and the cost reduction of solar energy.

Market restraining factors include volatility in raw material prices, technological limitations, performance concerns, and intense market competition.

Market opportunities include a focus on sustainable and recyclable materials, integration of advanced technologies, and emerging markets with untapped potential.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the solar PV backsheet market's evolution, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also offers data analysis related to COVID-19's impact on the industry and various recovery patterns.







