Thailand Construction Equipment Market 2022-2029, Fueled by Infrastructure Investments and Earthmoving Equipment Demand

The Thailand construction equipment market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.63% from 2022 to 2029, according to a recent industry report. Key highlights and insights from the report indicate significant opportunities and challenges within the market.

Earthmoving Equipment Dominates in 2022: Excavators at the Helm

In 2022, earthmoving equipment claimed the largest share in the Thailand construction equipment market, with excavators emerging as the standout segment. The surge in public infrastructure and transport investments is driving robust demand for excavators in Thailand, particularly in road construction, infrastructure development, housing projects, and the Eastern and Southern Corridors' development.

Increased Investments in Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Fuel Growth

The escalating demand for construction equipment can be attributed to heightened investments in infrastructure, transport, and renewable energy initiatives. The Thai government's commitment to boosting the share of renewable energy sources is poised to invigorate the construction equipment market, particularly in the power generation sector.

Technology Upgrades and IoT Integration

With the presence of numerous global players, the market is witnessing technology upgrades such as automatic haulage systems (AHS) and telematics. The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with construction equipment is gaining popularity, enabling the detection of unplanned maintenance and repairs.

Segmentation Analysis: A Comprehensive Overview

The market report offers detailed segmentation analysis, categorizing equipment into types such as earthmoving equipment, road construction equipment, material handling equipment, and more. These are further divided into subcategories based on specific equipment types.

Market Trends and Drivers

Labor Shortage Spurs Demand for Mini Excavators: The scarcity of affordable labor and the need for inner-city construction projects have led to increased demand for mini excavators, thanks to their fuel efficiency, ease of transportation, and suitability for compact projects.

Industry Restraints

Housing Price Surge Impacting Construction Equipment Sales: Rising inflation, labor shortages, and increased fuel and material costs have led to higher housing prices, impacting potential homebuyers and constraining construction projects.

Rising inflation, labor shortages, and increased fuel and material costs have led to higher housing prices, impacting potential homebuyers and constraining construction projects. Demand for Rental & Used Equipment: The demand for rental construction equipment, dominated by established companies, is hindering the sale of new equipment. Project funding requirements often drive the preference for rental and used equipment.

Prominent Vendors Lead the Market

Key players in the Thailand construction equipment market include:

SANY

Kobelco

Komatsu

Caterpillar

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

Liebherr

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd

Yanmar

Liu Gong

Takeuchi

Toyota Material Handling

Manitou

Kubota

Sumitomo Corporation Group

These companies offer diverse sets of equipment and have introduced automation and remote control technology for their machinery.

Distributor Companies in the Thailand Construction Equipment Market Include:

Italthai Industrial Co., Ltd. (ITI)

Leadway Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

Ariya Equipment Co., Ltd.

Paragon Machinery

Metro CAT

AVN Motor Work

OEK Machinery Works

Sahasin Equipment

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the Thailand construction equipment market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Thailand construction equipment market?

3. Who are the key players in the Thailand construction equipment market?

4. What are the trends in the Thailand construction equipment industry?

5. Which are the major distributor companies in the Thailand construction equipment market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2022 13997 Thousand Units Forecasted Market Value by 2029 20536 Thousand Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Thailand

