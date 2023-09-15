Global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Market Research Report 2023-2028: Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape and Growing Use of ML/AI-Powered XDR Solutions to Drive XDR Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Retail & eCommerce) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) market is poised for substantial growth, projected to surge from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 8.8 billion by 2028, reflecting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.4%

This comprehensive report equips new market entrants and industry leaders with critical insights, providing precise revenue approximations for various segments and subsegments within the XDR market. By comprehending the competitive landscape, key buyers can strategically position their businesses and formulate effective go-to-market strategies.

Moreover, stakeholders gain a deep understanding of market trends, accompanied by insights into drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. XDR represents the next evolutionary step beyond Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), offering extended visibility, analysis, and response capabilities across a broad spectrum of security domains, including networks, clouds, endpoints, and applications.

While EDR focuses on endpoint threat removal, XDR expands its scope to detect and address threats across various security points, encompassing emails, networks, servers, and the cloud. This transformative technology offers advantages such as accelerated threat detection and enhanced investigation and response times.

Notable vendors in the XDR market include Palo Alto Networks, Secureworks, Trend Micro, CrowdStrike, and SentinelOne. The market's growth is propelled by dynamic cyber threats, the industry's shift from EDR to XDR, the increasing complexity of IT environments, and the growing demand for real-time monitoring and analysis.

By vertical, retail and eCommerce hold the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

The retail and eCommerce vertical exhibits the highest CAGR in the XDR market due to factors such as the sector's digital transformation, high transaction volumes, regulatory compliance requirements, the need for online fraud prevention, and the significance of maintaining customer trust and brand reputation.

XDR solutions provide comprehensive security measures to protect sensitive customer data, detect and respond to cyber threats, meet compliance standards, prevent online fraud, and enhance customer trust, making them essential for the retail and eCommerce industry's growth. Thus, making it a promising and lucrative vertical segment in the XDR market.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment holds a higher growth rate during the forecast period

The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the XDR market during the forecast period due to its scalability, flexibility, cost efficiency, rapid deployment, global accessibility, and integration with cloud services.

Cloud-based XDR solutions offer organizations the ability to easily scale their security infrastructure, reduce costs, deploy quickly, access security operations from anywhere, and integrate with other cloud services, making them a popular choice in the market.

By organization size, SMEs hold a higher CAGR during the forecasted period

SMEs hold the highest CAGR in the XDR market due to several factors. XDR solutions offer cost-effectiveness, simplified management, comprehensive threat detection and response, scalability, and flexibility. SMEs benefit from these advantages as they have limited budgets and resources and face increasing cyber threats.

While larger enterprises still have a significant market share, the growth rate of SMEs in XDR adoption during the forecasted period is driven by their specific needs and the benefits offered by XDR solutions. Thus, SMEs are expected to experience significant growth in XDR adoption during the forecasted period.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.4% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape and Growing Use of ML/AI-Powered XDR Solutions to Drive XDR Market Growth

Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2023

On-Premises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2023

Large Enterprises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2023

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape/Increasing Cyber Attacks

Need for Real-Time Monitoring, Visibility, Analysis, and Response Across Security Stacks

Increase in Complexity of IT Environments

Integration of Security Technologies into Unified Platform

Need for Shift from EDR to XDR

Restraints

Lack of Trust Among Enterprises to Provide Complete Control of System Architecture to XDR Providers

XDR Deployment Issues

Privacy and Compliance Concerns with XDR

Opportunities

Growing Use of ML/AI-Powered XDR Services

Rising Deployment of MXDR Solutions Across SMEs

Adoption of XDR in SecOps

Increasing Adoption of Managed XDR

Challenges

Lack of Awareness About XDR and Vendor Lock-In Period

Value Chain Analysis

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

IoT Security

Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Tools

User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Tools

Use Cases

ENPI Group Reduced Risk with Better Endpoint Visibility

ING Used Microsoft 365 Defender Solution to Improve Security Posture

Think Whole Person Healthcare Chose Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR for Endpoint Protection

Carbery Group Deployed Trend Micro's Managed XDR Services

GKN Wheels & Structures Chose Securework's Managed XDR Solutions for All-Time Proactive Monitoring

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Standard 27001

European Union General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR)

FFIEC Cybersecurity Assessment Tool

NIST Cybersecurity Framework

Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS)

CSA Star

Business Model of XDR

Managed Security Service (MSS)

Subscription Service

Integration and Consulting Service

Company Profiles

Key Players

Trend Micro

Microsoft

Bitdefender

Palo Alto Networks

Crowdstrike

SentinelOne

IBM

Trellix

Secureworks

Cisco

Other Players

Sophos

Broadcom

Cybereason

Elastic

Fortinet

Barracuda Networks

eSentire

Qualys

Blueshift

Rapid7

Exabeam

VMware

Startups

Cynet

LMNTRIX

Stellar Cyber

Confluera





