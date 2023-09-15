European Footwear & Leather Retailers Database 2023 Featuring International and National Chains

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Footwear & Leather Retailers in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Footwear & Leather Retailers in Europe database serves as a comprehensive resource encompassing vital details about both international and national footwear and shoe chains. It provides extensive information regarding their turnover, store counts, and brand banners.

This ever-expanding database continually incorporates new retailer profiles, reflecting the growing number of retailers within its scope. Users can easily access the current count of retailers via the search menu on the Home & Search page, with options to explore other retail sectors as well.

While the primary focus is on European shoe retailers in countries like Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain, recent additions include countries outside Europe, such as the USA, China, and Japan, albeit with incomplete coverage. The database maintains consistency by presenting rankings and profiles in a uniform style for all retail companies, sectors, and countries.

Clicking on a profile reveals essential information, including the retailer's name, headquarters address, contact details, management, website, turnover, brand banners, store types, store counts, and more. For multinational retailers, it also includes head office addresses in each country and the details of local managers.

Some of the Retailers covered include:

ANWR

CCC

Clarks

Deichmann

Eram

Foot Locker

Gemo

Karl Vogele

Vivarte

Wortmann

Zalando

