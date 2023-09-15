INNOCN 13A1F USB-C Portable Monitor is the Perfect Big Screen for Creators with iPhone 15 USB-C

Shenzhen, China, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a pioneering manufacturer that has set its sights on enhancing the smartphone experience by creating portable monitors that seamlessly pair with the most popular smartphones available today. INNOCN has consistently delivered monitors that take connectivity to new heights, catering especially to the needs of creatives.

In an era where creators often rely on smartphones for their work, the use of high-definition portable monitors for a bigger screen has gained significant momentum. The INNOCN 13A1F USB-C Portable Monitor takes the lead as the ultimate companion for photographers, videographers, graphic designers, artists, and architects. Its allure lies in compatibility with the new iPhone 15 USB-C, Apple's latest model that replaces the familiar lightning port with USB-C technology, seamlessly aligning with USB-C monitors like the 13A1F.

The iPhone 15, available in four different models, including two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch sizes, features "Pro" models equipped with a periscope zoom lens, making it great for creators who need to capture intricate details. Paired with a spacious portable monitor like the 13A1F, the iPhone 15's periscope zoom lens truly shines, offering creators an unparalleled visual experience.

The INNOCN 13A1F USB-C Portable Monitor features an OLED backlight for optimal brightness during editing and analysis. Its elegant magnetic metal stand simplifies smartphone pairing. Additionally, it offers a 1920 x 1080p resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits of brightness, and minimal latency, all in a sleek 13.3-inch design for easy smartphone portability.

When purchased brand new, the INNOCN 13A1F USB-C Portable Monitor is priced at $159.99. Budget-conscious customers can also explore the option of refurbished (like new, open box) units available for either $119.99 or $99.99. According to INNOCN, every owner of the new iPhone should consider incorporating a premium portable monitor like the 13A1F into their tech arsenal.

