Latest Market Study on RWE Oncology Market Size with Historical and Forecast Data | Industry Growth Report: Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global RWE Oncology Market was valued at US$ 720 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 13.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The term "RWE Oncology" often refers to Real-World Evidence in oncology. In healthcare, real-world evidence (RWE) refers to data and information derived from real-world clinical practice, patient experiences, and other non-clinical study contexts. RWE is critical in oncology for knowing how cancer medicines operate in real-world patient populations outside of the controlled environment of clinical trials.

Data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence advancements have improved the ability to extract valuable insights from massive amounts of real-world patient data. The demand for real-world insights regarding the safety, efficacy, and value of cancer treatments is driving the RWE Oncology market. It supplements traditional clinical trials by offering a more comprehensive view of how therapies affect patients in real-world clinical practice, ultimately improving cancer care and treatment decision-making.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global RWE oncology market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

Market intelligence for the global RWE oncology market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global RWE oncology market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global RWE Oncology Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of component, the real-world datasets segment is expected to account for the majority of the RWE oncology solutions market in 2022. This segment's substantial market share can be attributable to the increasing amount of medical data created in hospitals, as well as the increasing reliance on outcome-based research based on real-world data.

On the basis of application, The RWE oncology solutions market is expected to be dominated by the drug development and approvals segment. This segment's substantial market share can be due to the increasing number of cancer cases, as well as attractive pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 720 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,715 million Growth Rate 13.2% Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic disorders

Advancements in personalized medicine Companies Profiled IQVIA Holdings Inc.

ICON plc

PPD, Inc.

SYNEOS HEALTH, INC.

CLARIVATE PLC

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Symphony Innovation, LLC

Clinigen Group plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

Flatiron Health

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global RWE oncology market include,

In October 2022, Ontada, a McKesson real-world evidence (RWE) company, and BeiGene, a biotech, have formed a new alliance. The collaboration will leverage Ontada's RWE experience to help BeiGene meet its objective of delivering ten medications to clinics each year. The two companies will also collaborate to strengthen the use of RWE in cancer regulatory decision-making.

In September 2022, According to Verantos, a leader in high-validity real-world evidence (RWE), the Verantos Evidence Platform has officially debuted. Life sciences companies can use the Verantos Evidence Platform to create RWE that meets the highest evidentiary standards, including those stated in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drafting guidance.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global RWE oncology market growth include IQVIA Holdings Inc., ICON plc, PPD, Inc., SYNEOS HEALTH, INC., CLARIVATE PLC, Medpace Holdings Inc., Symphony Innovation, LLC, Clinigen Group plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, and Flatiron Health, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global RWE oncology market based on component, application, end user and region

Global RWE Oncology Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Real-world Datasets Disparate Datasets EMR/HER/Clinical Data Claims & Billing Data Pharmacy Data Cancer Registries Other Disparate Datasets Integrated Datasets Real-world Consulting & Analytics Services

Global RWE Oncology Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Drug Development & Approvals Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions Post-market Surveillance Medical Device Development & Approvals Other applications

Global RWE Oncology Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology Industries Healthcare Service Providers

Global RWE Oncology Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America RWE Oncology Market US Canada Latin America RWE Oncology Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe RWE Oncology Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe RWE Oncology Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific RWE Oncology Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa RWE Oncology Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



