Competitive Landscape and Market Presence Across Geographies in D-dimer Testing

The global D-dimer Testing market, valued at approximately $1.3 billion in 2022, is anticipated to expand to over $1.8 billion by the year 2030. This growth is expected to occur at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% during the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Reagents & Consumables, a critical segment within this market, is poised to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5%, culminating in an estimated market size of $1.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Analyzers segment, taking into consideration the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, is now projected to achieve a revised CAGR of 4.8% over the next eight years.

Market Insights by Region:

The United States D-dimer Testing market is valued at an estimated $388.8 million in 2022.

China, the second-largest global economy, is anticipated to reach a projected market size of $317.9 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.7% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Japan and Canada are among other noteworthy geographic markets, forecasted to grow at rates of 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030.

Germany is expected to experience an approximate 4.1% CAGR within Europe.

What's New in the Report:

In addition to the market projections, this report provides special coverage of key global events and trends, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, the easing of China's zero-Covid policy and its subsequent reopening challenges, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession.

Key Attributes of the Report:

Number of Pages: 158

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $1.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $1.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 4.2%

Regions Covered: Global

Furthermore, this report offers valuable insights into global competitiveness and the percentage market shares held by key competitors. It delves into the market presence across various geographies, categorizing it as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. The report also provides access to online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, digital archives, and the publisher's Research Platform. Additionally, complimentary updates for one year are included with the report.

The D-dimer Testing market is poised for steady growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increased demand for reagents and consumables and the ongoing recovery from the pandemic. With the United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany being key players in this market, it is crucial for stakeholders to stay informed about these developments and trends to make informed decisions.

