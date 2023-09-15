Exploring the Global Shift Towards In Vitro Toxicity Assessment 2023 to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market, By Type, By End User, and By Region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in vitro toxicity testing market is poised for significant growth as researchers and major players focus on developing alternatives to traditional animal-based toxicity testing methods.

The study, conducted by a consortium of prominent industry experts, highlights the increasing popularity of human cell and organoid-based in vitro techniques for chemical toxicity assessment. These alternative methods are gaining traction due to their scientific relevance, efficacy, affordability, and ethical considerations.

Research activities in this field encompass a range of approaches, including in vitro toxicology assays, in silico modeling, and in chemico testing procedures. These endeavors are complemented by metabolic, toxicokinetic, and bioanalytical research supported by in vitro toxicity testing services. An essential aspect of this research aims to establish tools for in vitro toxicity assessment, providing crucial test systems and data required for the development of computer modeling tools, including systems biology and physiologically based modeling.

Market Dynamics:

The global in vitro toxicity testing market is expected to experience robust growth, driven by major players' research and development initiatives. Recent developments, such as the approval of a revised test guideline for the fish cell line acute toxicity assay, have bolstered the market's potential.

This assay, compliant with OECD test guidelines, has demonstrated its effectiveness in predicting acute toxicity to fish across various chemical compounds. As a result, it has the potential to significantly replace traditional acute fish toxicity testing methods when integrated into a weight of evidence or integrated approach to testing and assessment (IATA).

Key Features of the Study:

Market size and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for the global in vitro toxicity testing market for the period 2023-2030, with 2022 as the base year.

Insights into revenue opportunities across different market segments and attractive investment propositions.

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

Profiles of key companies in the global in vitro toxicity testing market, highlighting company highlights, product portfolios, key achievements, financial performance, and strategies.

Key companies covered include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cyprotex, Covance Inc., LifeNet Health LifeSciences, Creative Bioarray, Charles River Laboratories, Intertek Group plc, LGC Limited, SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA, Preferred Cell Systems, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Discovery, Creative Biolabs, LAUS GmbH, and Vimta Labs Ltd.

Implications for Stakeholders:

The insights provided by this report are invaluable for a range of stakeholders, including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. These findings enable informed decision-making regarding future product launches, technology upgrades, market expansion, and marketing strategies.

Global in vitro toxicity testing market report addresses the following stakeholders:

Investors

Suppliers

Product Manufacturers

Distributors

New Entrants

Financial Analysts

Detailed Segmentation:

Global In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market, By Type:

Absorption

Toxic Substances

Dose

Global In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market, By End User:

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Chemicals Industry

Global In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Key Attributes:

Number of Pages: 130

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $7.8 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $18.9 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 13.5%

Regions Covered: Global

This comprehensive report presents a thorough analysis of the global in vitro toxicity testing market, offering valuable insights into its growth prospects, key market players, and emerging trends. Stakeholders across various industries will find this report instrumental in making informed decisions and capitalizing on the opportunities within the evolving in vitro toxicity testing landscape.

