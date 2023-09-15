Insights Unveiled: Chile's Social Commerce Sector Predicted to Hit $1.09 Billion in 2023, Signifying Strong Growth Potential

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chile's social commerce industry is poised for substantial growth, with expectations to reach US$1.09 billion in 2023.

The report predicts steady expansion in Chile's social commerce sector, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% from 2023 to 2028.

By 2028, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in Chile's social commerce market is anticipated to reach US$2.88 billion.

This comprehensive report offers a data-centric analysis of Chile's social commerce industry, providing insights into market opportunities and risks.

With over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) specific to Chile, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Scope

The report covers various aspects of the social commerce industry in Chile, including:

Market Size and Growth Dynamics: Analyzing the growth trajectory of both e-commerce and social commerce industries in Chile from 2019 to 2028. Retail Product Categories: Providing market size and forecasts for social commerce in various retail product categories, including clothing & footwear, beauty and personal care, food & grocery, appliances and electronics, home improvement, travel, and hospitality. End Use Segments: Segmenting the social commerce market by end use, including B2B, B2C, and C2C. End Use Devices: Analyzing market size and forecasts based on end-use devices, such as mobile and desktop. Location: Examining the social commerce market based on location, including domestic and cross-border transactions, as well as tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities. Payment Method: Providing insights into payment methods used in social commerce transactions, including credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, prepaid cards, digital and mobile wallets, other digital payments, and cash. Platforms: Covering various social commerce platforms, including video commerce, social network-led commerce, social reselling, group buying, and product review platforms. Consumer Demographics & Behavior: Analyzing consumer demographics and behavior, including age, income level, and gender.

Reasons to Buy

The report offers several compelling reasons for businesses and investors to consider:

Understanding Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market trends, opportunities, and forecasts in Chile's social commerce industry. Opportunity Assessment: Assess emerging opportunities across different end-use sectors within the social commerce market. Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and formulate strategies to target specific opportunities in the social commerce industry, considering key trends, drivers, and risks.

