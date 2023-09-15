Global Semi-trailer Market Poised to Grow Beyond US$ 41.7 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 2.6%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semi-trailer market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 41.7 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for Semi-trailer is expected to close at US$ 34 billion.



The rise in industrialization and expansion of manufacturing and agriculture industries in the majority of developing countries around the world have led to extensive usage of road freight transportation driving the semi-trailer market growth during the forecast period.

Rapid economic development and expansion of manufacturing, agriculture, electronics, and textile and apparel industries a prime factors driving the market demand.

Rapid urbanization and population growth in many regions have increased the demand for consumer goods, food products, and construction materials, driving the semi-trailer market growth.

The rise of e-commerce has led to a surge in demand for efficient and flexible transportation solutions is anticipated to propel the semi-trailers market as these are essential for the distribution of goods purchased online, especially for long-haul deliveries.

Request a sample for a glimpse into the market's future - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=28718

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 32.3 Bn Estimated Value USD 41.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 2.6% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Semi-trailer Type, Tonnage, Axle, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ChassisKing, Inc., China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG, Great Dane, HYUNDAI Translead, Kogel Trailer GmbH, LAMBERET SAS, Schmitz Cargobull, Schwarzmüller Group, Shandong Arima group, Shandong Liang Shan Huayu Group, Wabash National Corporation, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Dorsey Trailer, MANAC INC., Polar Tank, Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Inc., Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the semi-trailer market was valued at US$ 33.1 billion

Based on semi-trailer type, the curtain/stake semi-trailer segment held a major share of the market. It is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period primarily due to the extensive use of stake trailers in developing and developed economics.

Based on the end-use industry, the heavy industry segment dominated the semi-trailer market during the forecast period owing to the expansion of the manufacturing and construction industries.



Semi-trailer Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing technological advancements in trailer technology, including telematics, GPS tracking, and sensor systems, have improved fleet management, maintenance, and safety, making semi-trailers more attractive to operators, and boosting market growth.

Growth in emerging markets with expanding middle-class populations and increased consumer demand for goods contributes to a higher requirement for transportation services, including semi-trailers.

Semi-trailers that offer increased payload capacity, better fuel efficiency, and reduced operating costs are gaining popularity as businesses seek ways to optimize their logistics and transportation operations.



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=28718

Semi-trailer Market- Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the semi-trailer market. China accounted for a prominent share of the market in the region, as the country is home to a significant number of semi-trailers, especially stake trailers.

North America was a highly attractive market for semi-trailer owing to the presence of significantly large logistics industry in the region. Good road connectivity in North America has been a major factor driving the road transport industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The semi-trailer market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global semi-trailer market report:

ChassisKing, Inc.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG

Great Dane

HYUNDAI Translead

Kögel Trailer GmbH

LAMBERET SAS

Schmitz Cargobull

Schwarzmüller Group

Shandong Arima group

Shandong Liang Shan Huayu Group

Wabash National Corporation

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Dorsey Trailer

MANAC INC.

Polar Tank

Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Inc.

Other Key Players

Key Developments in the Semi-trailer Market

Utility Trailer Manufacturing had been working on aerodynamic designs and lightweight components for semi-trailers. Their focus was on enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing operating costs for fleet operators.

had been working on aerodynamic designs and lightweight components for semi-trailers. Their focus was on enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing operating costs for fleet operators. Hyundai Translead had been working on lightweight composite materials for semi-trailers to increase payload capacity while maintaining structural integrity. These developments targeted improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Hyundai Translead, announce the grand opening of its new Innovation Lab (iLab). The cutting-edge facility will serve as a hub for customer driven innovation and creativity, as Hyundai Translead continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the transportation industry.

Partial Table of Content (ToC):



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.1.1. Market Size in Units, Value US$ Mn, 2017-2031

1.2. TMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.3.3. Opportunity

2.4. Market Factor Analysis

2.4.1. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

2.4.2. SWOT Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Scenario

2.6. Key Trend Analysis

2.7. Value Chain Analysis

2.8. Cost Structure Analysis

2.9. Profit Margin Analysis

3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis – Semi-trailer Market

4. Global Semi-trailer Market, By Semi-trailer Type

4.1. Market Snapshot

4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

4.2. Global Semi-trailer Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, By Semi-trailer Type

4.2.1. Refrigerated Trailer

4.2.2. Flatbed Trailer

4.2.3. Dump Trailer

4.2.4. Dry Van

4.2.5. Curtain Trailer/ Stake Trailers

4.2.6. Tankers

4.2.7. Others

Request Complete TOC of this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=28718

Semi-trailer Market – Key Segments

Semi-trailer Type

Refrigerated Trailer

Flatbed Trailer

Dump Trailer

Dry Van

Curtain Trailer/ Stake Trailers

Tankers

Others



Tonnage

Below 25 Tons

Between 25-50 Tons

Between 50-100 Tons

Above 100 Tons

Axle

Less than 3 Axles

3 to 4 Axles

More than 4 Axles



End-use Industry

Heavy Industry

Construction

Medical

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Textile Industry

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Read More Related Reports:

Demand for Automotive Carbon Wheel - Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Automotive Embedded Systems Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Automotive Head-up Display Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com