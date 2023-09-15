Demand for Women’s Intimate Care is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 5.0% to Reach US$ 45.84 Billion by 2031 | TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global women’s intimate care market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, a valuation of US$ 45.84 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for women’s intimate care is expected to close at US$ 31.0 billion.



Growing awareness about intimate care products through social media and easy availability of intimate care products on e-commerce websites are boosting the demand for various women’s’ intimate care products.

Surging demand for different types of intimate care products can be ascribed to the rise in awareness about hygiene and the increase in income of women’s. Growth in the working women’s’ population is anticipated to propel the demand for different intimate care products.

Increasing demand for natural and organic products. Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional intimate care items that contain synthetic chemicals and fragrances. Encourages manufacturers to offer a large portfolio of intimate care products across the globe.

The increasing economic growth has led to higher purchasing power and disposable income, which further leads to a rise in demand for premium products among users

Stay a step ahead of the competition with our industry expertise – grab your sample copy today - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=61041

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 28.20 Bn Estimated Value US$ 45.84 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.0% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 374 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Age Group, Price, User Type, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, Elif Cosmetics Ltd., Nölken Hygiene Products Gmbh, Zeta Farmaceutici S.p.A., Emilia Personal Care, Ciaga, Nua Woman, The Himalaya Drug Company, TZMO SA (Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A.), Kao Corporation, BODYWISEUK

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the women’s's intimate care market was valued at US$ 29.6 billion

By product type, the intimate wash segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the 26 – 40 years segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on user type, the women’s with child segment is expected to hold major share of the market during the forecast period. Women’s with child/children prefer to use more number of hygiene products to remain healthy.

Women’s Intimate Care Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about intimate care hygiene and the rise in demand for organic intimate care products are creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of women’s's intimate care market

The demand for natural and organic intimate care products is increasing as they are safer and gentler on the skin, reducing the risk of irritations and allergic reactions.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=61041<ype=S

Women’s Intimate Care Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of the global women’s's intimate care market during the forecast period due to the economic development in countries such as China and India; and the rise in the working women’s population. An increase in awareness regarding hygiene has also contributed to the growth in demand for women’s’s intimate care products in the region.

North America is anticipated to account for a high market share in the women’s's intimate care market during the forecast period. Availability of a wide range of products such as sanitary pads, tampons, liners, intimate washes, and wipes. There is also a growing demand for natural and organic products in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The women’s intimate care market is fragmented, with the presence of several players. Competition is expected to intensify in the next few years due to the entry of various local players striving to manufacture the best products for intimate hygiene. Women’s's intimate care product companies are also focusing on the ingredient side along with new developments.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Edgewell Personal Care

Elif Cosmetics Ltd.

Nölken Hygiene Products Gmbh

Zeta Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Emilia Personal Care

Ciaga

Nua Woman

The Himalaya Drug Company

TZMO SA (Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A.)

Kao Corporation

BODYWISEUK



Key Developments in the Women’s's Intimate Care Market

P&G, the maker of Always and Tampax brands, has been focused on product innovation and sustainability. They introduced eco-friendly and organic menstrual products to cater to environmentally conscious consumers.

the maker of Always and Tampax brands, has been focused on product innovation and sustainability. They introduced eco-friendly and organic menstrual products to cater to environmentally conscious consumers. Kimberly-Clark , known for the Kotex brand, has been investing in research and development to create advanced period care products. They have introduced thinner, more absorbent, and comfortable pads and tampons.

, known for the Kotex brand, has been investing in research and development to create advanced period care products. They have introduced thinner, more absorbent, and comfortable pads and tampons. Edgewell , the company behind the Playtex brand, has been expanding its product portfolio to include a variety of feminine care products, including pads, liners, and tampons.

, the company behind the Playtex brand, has been expanding its product portfolio to include a variety of feminine care products, including pads, liners, and tampons. The Honest Company offers a range of natural and organic personal care products, including feminine care items. They have been emphasizing ingredient transparency and eco-friendly packaging.

offers a range of natural and organic personal care products, including feminine care items. They have been emphasizing ingredient transparency and eco-friendly packaging. Organyc focuses on organic and eco-friendly feminine care products, including pads, tampons, and liners. They have been working to provide safer and sustainable options for women’s.



Partial Table of Content (ToC):



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definitions and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions

3. Research Methodology

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Supply Side

5.3.2. Demand Side

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.4.1. Overall Women Intimate & Hygiene Care Market Overview

5.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. COVID – 19 Impact Analysis

5.9. Global Women Intimate Care Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.9.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Bn)

5.9.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)

Request Complete TOC of this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=61041

Women’s Intimate Care Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Intimate Wash

Liners

Oils

Masks

Moisturizers & Creams

Hair Removal Razors Wax

Depilatories

Powder

Wipes

Gels

Foams

Exfoliants

Mousse

Mists

Sprays

Others (E-products, etc.)

Age Group

12-19 Years

20-25 Years

26-40 Years

41-50 Years

51 and Above



Price

Low

Medium

High



User Type

Women’s with Child

Women’s with no Child

Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned websites E-commerce websites

Offline Hypermarket/Supermarkets Pharmacy Beauty Salon Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Read More Related Reports:

Navigating Sales for Europe Footwear- Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Decorative Laminates Market Size 2023-2031 | Industry Share, Growth

Knitwear Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com