Medical Aesthetics Market | Non-Invasive segment to be largest dominated procedure type - Market.us

New York, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the global Medical Aesthetics Market Size accounted for USD 15.3 Million in 2022 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 51.7 Million by 2032; rising at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Aesthetics medicine enhances the cosmetic appearance of patients with scars, wrinkles, skin laxity, moles, excess fat, liver spots, cellulite, skin discoloration, spider veins, and unwanted hair. Medical aesthetics is a part of care delivery in the services industry to help patients acquire clearer skin and a superior appearance.



Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a PDF sample report @ https://market.us/report/medical-aesthetics-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway

By procedure type, the non-invasive segment dominated the market.

dominated the market. By end-user type, the hospitals & clinics segment was lucrative in the market in 2022 and is anticipated to be dominant in the forecast period.

was lucrative in the market in 2022 and is anticipated to be dominant in the forecast period. By application types, the resurfacing & tightening segment dominated the market in 2022.

dominated the market in 2022. North America was the most lucrative market, with the largest revenue share of 35.0% in 2022.

was the most lucrative market, with the The APAC region is expected to increase with the highest CAGR in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The increase in the need for aesthetic operations is an outcome of manufacturers' newly developed technology of aesthetic gadgets. Hence, it is anticipated that the presentation of advanced products, such as Cryolipolysis nonsurgical procedures technology without extracting any tissue, will create several possibilities for market expansion in the upcoming years.

Factors affecting the growth of the medical aesthetics industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the medical aesthetics industry. Some of these factors include:

Rising Consumer Awareness and acceptance of aesthetic treatments: Individuals' awareness of using aesthetic treatments such as medical spas is increasing.

Individuals' awareness of using aesthetic treatments such as medical spas is increasing. Growing middle class and increasing geriatric population: Opportunity to boost the market growth in the forecast period due to the growing middle class and increasing geriatric population.

Opportunity to boost the market growth in the forecast period due to the growing middle class and increasing geriatric population. Advanced technological developments and increasing investment: Technological advancements seize opportunities to acquire market share, concentrating on developing new advanced technology, which is preferred with less invasive technology.

Top Trends in Global Medical Aesthetics Market

Patient prefers non-invasive procedures like chemical peels, botulinum toxin, and dermal fillers compared to surgical procedures. The rising acceptance of nonsurgical treatment options is mainly due to several benefits like minimum side effects and faster recovery time.

Market Growth

Rising consumer awareness, growing middle class, increasing geriatric population, and investment in technological developments are anticipated to increase the market growth during the forecast period. Hence, these factors will propel the market growth of the global medical aesthetics market.

Regional Analysis

North America had the dominant revenue share of over 35.0% in 2022—the factors include professional cosmetic surgeons, and increasing skin problems. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Moreover, the technologically advanced product access, the rising physical appearance importance, and South Korea's prevalence of cosmetic surgery are some of the main reasons anticipated to propel the market in the region.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/medical-aesthetics-market/#inquiry

Competitive Landscape

Sisram Medical Ltd. is one of the key players in the market. Moreover, top companies have made several mergers and acquisitions to maintain their position in the market. AbbVie's Allergen Aesthetics acquired Soliton, Inc., a medicine provider, and Allergan PLC. These acquisition boosted several non-invasive procedures of body reshaping aesthetics.

The market is highly competitive; some of the major players include,

AbbVie Inc.

Sisram Medical Ltd.

Merz Pharma

Cutera Inc.

Medytox, Inc.

Solta medical Inc.

Sientra, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Hologic Inc.

Sciton inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Cynosure Inc.

Evolus Inc.

Revance Galderma

Lumenis Inc.

Solta Medical

Syneron Candela

Alma Laser

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report



Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 15.3 Million Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 51.7 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 14.7% North America Revenue Share 35.0% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers



Medical cosmetic treatments can be demanding for the industry to accept the medical part. It is easier to comprehend the procedures without surgery, are straightforward, and have fewer side effects. Also, equipment that is easy to use, easy accessibility, and very efficient can increase the global market. Significant market growth demand comprises the approval of aesthetic treatments among several intended segments, a rise in usage rate, and higher spending. The industry has made development leading to rise in male patients aged 18 to 35 in aesthetics industry.

Market Restraints

Social infamy of cosmetic operations for surgical and nonsurgical are mainly due to unfavorable thoughts of aesthetic treatments. Moreover, religious and ethical opposition to aesthetic procedures such as modifications, fillings, implantation, and erasures exist. Even though many individuals take cosmetic surgery, a small part discloses it.

Market Opportunities

Medical aesthetics clinics in Southeast Asia are rising due to the region's increasing middle class population and a growing number of geriatric individuals. However, spending on skincare is still in its beginning stage in the large region of Southeast Asia compared to developed regions of Asia.

The supply and need both help the market growth of the medical aesthetics industry. Supply extension may be stimulated by consumer awareness, high accessibility, increasing geriatric population, and medical aesthetics' utility.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=105581

Report Segmentation of the Global Medical Aesthetics Market

Procedure Insight

Based on procedure types, the largest market share was dominated by non-invasive segment. Owing to factors like low cost, less pain, and instant outcome increased the patient need for less invasive surgeries across the globe. Chemical peels, soft tissue fillers, and Botox injections are the preferred non-invasive procedures.

The invasive product has been discovered to be more effective in reducing wrinkles. The most common invasive aesthetic treatments are nose reshaping, breast enhancement, and liposuction. The invasive procedures demand has risen as interest in improving patients' physical appearance.

Application Insight

Based on application types, the market is segmented into skin resurfacing & tightening, lip augmentation, body contouring, cellulite reduction, and rhinoplasty. Among these, the largest market share was dominated by resurfacing & tightening. Owing to the large patient base accommodating the treatment options for skin disorders such as sagging skin, acne scars, wrinkles & fine lines, and others is boosting the market segment growth. The segment is increasing due to the consumer need for technological advancements in skin aesthetic reviving procedures and regulatory rules from several government agencies for using advanced technologies.

End User Insight

The largest market share was dominated by hospitals & clinics. Hospitals and specialized clinics are major end users of medical aesthetics products and services. They offer various surgical and nonsurgical procedures to cater to the growing demand for aesthetic enhancements. Moreover, medical spas have gained popularity as they offer a more relaxed and luxurious environment than traditional clinics. They provide a variety of non-invasive cosmetic treatments, such as laser therapies, injectables (e.g., Botox, dermal fillers), and skin rejuvenation procedures.

The global medical aesthetics market is based on end-users which is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care, beauty centers, and other end user. The hospitals and clinics end-user segment is increasing at a CAGR of 9%. The home care industry is growing at a CAGR of 10% throughout the forecast period.

Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a PDF sample report @ https://market.us/report/medical-aesthetics-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Procedure

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By Application

Skin Resurfacing & Tightening

Lip Augmentation

Body Contouring

Cellulite Reduction

Rhinoplasty

Other Applications

By End User

Hospital & Clinic

Home Care

Beauty Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Global Medical Aesthetics Market

In Jul 2022, Apyx Medical declared that FDA had approved the Renuvion device for usage in aesthetic surgeries to enhance the appearance of loose skin near the neck.

In Mar 2021, The Clear & Brilliant Laser Touch was presented in the U.S. by Bausch Health Companies Inc. Patients of several ages and skin types can choose from several treatments with the Brilliant & Evident laser Touch.

In Jan 2021, The MENTOR MemoryGel BOOST, which is a breast implant, was accepted by the U.S. FDA for usage in women breast enlargement at 22 years of age and older who are doing breast reconstruction by Mentor Worldwide LLC, which is a branch of Johnson & Johnson Hologic Inc.

Browse More Related Reports

Home Healthcare Market size is expected to be worth around USD 797.8 billion by 2032 from USD 369.3 billion in 2022.



Skin Care Products market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 212.96 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.1%, from USD 131.20 Bn in 2022.

Eye Skin Care Market is projected to be USD 1.6 bn in 2022 to reach USD 3.4 bn by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Acute bacterial skin & skin structure infections treatment market size is expected to be worth around USD 23.2 Bn by 2032 CAGR of 9.6%

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog: