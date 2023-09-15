General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada & National Maintenance Council for Canada Opens Bursary Applications

KITCHENER, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC) announces today that their bursary applications are now open. The GPMC | NMC offers bursaries totaling $50,000 to assist members of Canada’s Building Trade Unions' children with the cost of their post-secondary education. A total of 25 bursaries will be allocated across Canada, including 15 bursaries for Western Canada and 10 for Eastern Canada.



“Educational opportunities are a priority for GPMC | NMC, as we recognize the importance of providing future leaders in our communities with the education and skills that they require for success,” said Brett McKenzie, GPMC | NMC Executive Director.

To qualify, applicants must be attending a post-secondary academic institution on a full-time basis. Their parents must be a member to one of Canada’s Construction and Building Trades Unions where their local union has within its jurisdiction a General Presidents’ Maintenance Agreement and/or National Maintenance Agreement. The GPMC | NMC has been a leader in unionized maintenance since 1952.

Deadline for submissions is November 30, 2023. All prospective applicants can apply on the GPMC | NMC website here - https://gpmccanada.com/edu-giving

About General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC):

The General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC) is an alliance of International Building Trades Unions that has negotiated and administered labour agreements for maintenance work at industrial plants across Canada since 1952. The agreements make it possible for industry to employ up to 13 different construction trades under a single set of terms and conditions. The GPMC | NMC, in cooperation with contractors and project owners provides stable, long-term agreements for routine industrial maintenance and short-term agreements for plant shutdowns and intermittent maintenance.

The GPMC | NMC administers collective agreements in eight out of the ten Canadian provinces and in key industrial sectors including oil sands extraction, oil refining, petrochemicals, mining, electricity generation, pulp and paper, natural gas processing, steel production, and consumer product production.

For more information:

Nicole Sendey, APR

Communications Manager

General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC)

nsendey@gpmccanada.com

250-802-2858

gpmccanada.com