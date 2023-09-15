Global Plastic Pallet Market 2023-2030: Analyzing Trends and Factors Driving the Plastic Pallet Market's Rapid Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plastic Pallet Market by Product, Material, Size, Process, End User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Plastic Pallet Market size was estimated at USD 5.71 billion in 2022, USD 6.03 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.47% to reach USD 9.44 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Plastic Pallet Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Display Pallets, Nestable Pallets, Rackable Pallets, and Stackable Pallets. The Nestable Pallets commanded largest market share of 31.92% in 2022, followed by Rackable Pallets.

Based on Material, the market is studied across High-density Polyethylene, Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Polypropylene. The High-density Polyethylene commanded largest market share of 41.24% in 2022, followed by Polypropylene.

Based on Size, the market is studied across 10001200 Mm, 10161219 Mm, 10671067 Mm, 11001100 Mm, 11651165 Mm, and 8001200 Mm. The 8001200 Mm commanded largest market share of 25.23% in 2022, followed by 11001100 Mm.

Based on Process, the market is studied across Blow Molding, Compression Molding, Injection Molding, Profile Extrusion, Rotational Molding, Structural Foam Molding, and Thermoforming. The Structural Foam Molding commanded largest market share of 18.23% in 2022, followed by Compression Molding.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Chemicals, Construction, Consumer Goods, Electronics, Food & Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals. The Food & Beverages commanded largest market share of 29.12% in 2022, followed by Construction.

The Asia-Pacific commanded largest market share of 38.23% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising trade activities coupled with increasing use of plastic pallets for storage and transportation

Growing use of plastic pallets to maintain safety and hygiene of products

Restraints

Limited strength and ability to repair as compared to wooden and metal pallets

Opportunities

Significant improvements in plastic pallet design

Ongoing pallet recycling to uphold sustainability targets

Challenges

Environmental impact associated with use of plastic pallets

Companies Mentioned

Allied Plastics Inc.

Baroda Polyform Pvt. Ltd.

Brambles Limited

Cabka Group GmbH

Cherry's Industrial Equipment Corp

CRAEMER Holding GmbH

Decade Products, LLC

DIC Corporation

Ergen Plastic Industries

INKA Pallets Ltd.

Litco International, Inc.

Loscam International Holdings Co., Limited

Menasha Corporation

Millwood, Inc.

Monoflo International, Inc.

Niagara Pallet

Ongweoweh Corp.

Opa-Locka Pallets, Inc.

PECO Pallet, Inc.

Perfect Pallets Inc.

Premier Handling Solutions

PURUS PLASTICS GmbH

Rehrig Pacific Company

Robinson Industries, Inc.

Sangam Plastic Industries Private Limited

Schoeller Packaging B.V.

See Hau Global Sdn. Bhd.

Snyder Industries, Inc.

The Nelson Company

The Supreme Industries Limited

TMF Corporation

Tosca Services, LLC

TranPak Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj9cma

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment