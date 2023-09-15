Mattermost Launches New Partnerships to Drive Increased Innovation and Adoption in the Public Sector

Palo Alto, California., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, the leading secure collaboration platform for technical teams, today announced the launch of a series of public sector-focused partnerships to drive increased support for Microsoft and Atlassian solutions across the DoD, facilitate technical innovation and the overall adoption of AI, Dev/Sec/ChatOps and Zero Trust solutions across defense and civilian agencies. These partnerships include:

Contegix - Leverage a central hub for FedRAMP-certified Dev/Sec/ChatOps

By partnering with Contegix, an Atlassian Platinum Solutions provider and Government Verified Partner, Mattermost can now operate as a central, secure collaboration hub to support Contegix’s FedRAMP high platform. This collaborative capability enables public sector agencies to access and use native Atlassian applications within a single, unified interface to streamline workflows and eliminate silos.

Mobius Logic - Collaborative AI enhancements for Microsoft applications

Through partnership with Mobius Logic, a leading AI solutions innovator, Mattermost can help drive AI adoption as a key tool offering as part of the organization’s agreement with Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services. Additionally, with the assistance of Mobius Logic’s expertise, Mattermost can also be deployed directly within Microsoft Teams through the MS Teams Connector, making Mattermost a key component of collaboration through Microsoft and creating a reliable ecosystem of tools for public sector technical teams.

SOS International (SOSi) - Secure federation and open source intelligence for MLOps

Mattermost is working closely with SOSi and subsidiary Exovera to develop support for the exoINSIGHT platform dedicated to analyzing datasets and extracting insights to support the decision making process. This relationship will enable Mattermost to serve as the primary interface for reviewing analysis results and will allow insights to be shared securely across Mattermost instances through military-grade federation.

Defense Unicorns - Tap into secure generative AI at the edge

Expanding on an existing partnership with Defense Unicorns, a leading provider platform technologies that deliver rapid and reliable capabilities across a wide range of mission and technology areas, Mattermost offers air-gapped and zero trust support for teams to explore innovative generative AI use cases with LeapfrogAI. Through this partnership, public sector teams bound by strict security requirements can responsibly test and vet LeapfrogAI’s generative AI capabilities by deploying the plugin in OpenOps, Mattermost’s open source sandbox.

“These public sector-oriented partnerships are the next step to delivering innovation to agencies subject to strict security requirements,” said Ian Tien, CEO and co-founder of Mattermost. “Deploying Mattermost in collaboration with our industry partners enables technical teams across federal agencies and organizations to securely leverage key capabilities like Dev/Sec/ChatOps, MLOps, generative AI and more that are proven to streamline workflows and maximize results.”

“It’s exciting to see the work Mattermost is doing to position itself as an ideal partner for the Department of Defense and to make the technology included in these partner solutions accessible to agencies across the public sector,” said Christian Manasseh, CEO at Mobius Logic. “Flexibility is crucial for adapting to and supporting specific mission requirements, and we’ve witnessed first-hand Mattermost’s ability to streamline workflows and the decision making process. We’re proud to work closely with Mattermost to bring these capabilities to our clients so that they can leverage familiar tools with unprecedented efficiency.”

“Working with these key industry partners will enable defense and civilian agencies to rapidly adopt emerging technologies in a manner that is already approved for government use,” said Barry Duplantis, vice president and general manager, North America public sector at Mattermost. “These solutions offer the support necessary to streamline the decision-making process and move at speed of the mission to maintain decision advantage.”

Mattermost will work with these new and existing public sector partners, including Ask Sage, to continue to bring flexibility and innovation to the edge. For more information about the details of each partnership, visit our recent blog post.

