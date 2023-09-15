QPR Software Plc: Managements’ Transactions (Aspinen)

OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15, September 2023 at 3 p.m. EET
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tero Aspinen
Position: Other senior management
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 37837/4/4
___________________________________________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-15
Marketplace: Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 80 000 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 80 000 Average price: EUR 0.00
For further information:
Heikki Veijola
Chief Executive Officer
QPR Software Plc
Tel. +358 40 922 6029
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
