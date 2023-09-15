QPR Software Plc: Managements’ Transactions (Veijola)





















OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15, September 2023 at 3 p.m. EET

















Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

















Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Heikki Veijola



Position: Chief Executive Officer



Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 37879/5/4



___________________________________________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-15

Marketplace: Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200 000 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 200 000 Average price: EUR 0.00













For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029













About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com













