TELUS to Offer All-New iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 and Pro Max with USB-C

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS will offer iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring a durable, aluminum and color-infused back glass design, the Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system including a powerful 48MP Main camera and new 2x Telephoto option, and USB-C; iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, which enables the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality and a 5x Telephoto, the longest zoom ever on iPhone, exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max, the A17 Pro chip unlocking next-level gaming experiences and pro performance, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds. Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 lineup beginning Friday, September 15, with availability on Friday, September 22. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit telus.com/iphone15 .

“There’s no better way to experience iPhone 15 than at TELUS. We are excited to offer our customers Apple’s newest iPhone 15 series lineup, including iPhone 15 Pro with powerful camera and A17 Pro chip that unlocks next-level gaming experience and pro performance, as well as iPhone 15 with an advanced camera system and Dynamic Island,” said James Rooke, Vice-president of Connectivity Products & Brands, TELUS. “Through our award-winning 5G network, we’re proud to offer Canadians the best value, the fastest speeds, and industry-leading performance they can rely on. We’re also providing options for our customers to save more on devices through programs like Bring-It-Back, Trade-In, TELUS Easy Payment, and Device Care Complete, plus a wide variety of accessories to get the most out of Apple’s iconic release including the first phone ever made from titanium. With Apple's commitment to a sustainable line of products and TELUS' dedication to reducing our collective carbon footprint, you can enjoy the latest technology while contributing to a healthier planet.”

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature an industry-first color-infused back glass with a stunning, textured matte finish and contoured edges on the aluminum enclosure. Both models feature the Dynamic Island, an innovative way to interact with important alerts and Live Activities, and an advanced camera system, including a powerful 48MP Main camera that enables super-high-resolution photos and a new 2x Telephoto option to give users a total of three optical zoom levels — like having a third camera. The iPhone 15 lineup also introduces the next generation of portraits, making it easier to capture portraits with great detail and low-light performance. The fast and efficient A16 Bionic chip brings proven performance, and iPhone 15 models continue to deliver a high quality, super-fast 5G experience and improved audio quality on phone calls, including those made on FaceTime or third-party apps. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes1 in five stunning new colors, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are designed with aerospace-grade titanium that’s incredibly strong yet lightweight, delivering Apple’s lightest Pro models ever. The new design also introduces contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Bringing pro performance and capabilities, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by A17 Pro, the industry’s first 3-nanometer chip. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that unlocks a new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro lineup now supports Wi-Fi 6E for great wireless performance and is equipped with super-fast 5G. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes1 and come in four new stunning finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

The iPhone 15 lineup uses a USB-C connector, a universally accepted standard for charging and transferring data, allowing the same cable to charge iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation), with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max supporting a 20x faster transfer speed with USB 3. All models also offer critical safety capabilities to provide assistance when it matters most, including Crash Detection2 and Emergency SOS via satellite.3 iOS 174 makes the iPhone lineup even more personal and intuitive, introducing Contact Posters, allowing users to customize how they appear to their contacts during incoming calls. The iPhone 15 lineup is available with eSIM, a more convenient and secure alternative to a physical sim, so users can stay connected through affordable international roaming plans when traveling the world.

TELUS customers can take advantage of the Bring-It-Back™ program and save up to 59% when they agree to return their iPhone 13 Pro in good working condition and upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro. With TELUS Easy Payment, customers can get the new iPhone 15 lineup for $0 upfront on a two‑year term. For a limited time only, customers activating iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on any TELUS mobility plan can choose Stream+ and enjoy unlimited streaming content from AppleTV+ and more for $10 per month for the first three months. With Stream+ customers can keep up with their favourite content on their new device.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit telus.com/iphone15 . The iPhone 15 lineup will also be available at Koodo and customers can take full advantage of the new iPhone on Koodo’s all-new 5G plans.

For more details on the latest iPhone 15 models, please visit www.apple.com .

1 The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15) or 6.68 inches (iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus) diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.



2 Crash Detection is designed for four-wheel passenger vehicle crashes with certain mass, G-force, and speed profiles consistent with severe, life-threatening crashes. It was designed for severe, life- threatening, high-impact front and rear collisions, side-swipe, T-bone, and rollover crashes. Crash Detection is available worldwide on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE.

3 Emergency SOS via satellite was designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.

4 Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas. View a complete list at apple.com/ios/ feature-availability.