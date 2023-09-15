Exploring the Future of Healthcare: Mobile Hospitals Market Set to Reach USD 52.8 Billion by 2031 - TMR Analysis

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global mobile hospitals market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 52.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031 . As of 2023, the market for mobile hospitals is expected to close at US$ 23.9 billion.



Mobile hospitals play a crucial role in disaster management and emergency response. Natural disasters, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and floods, as well as public health emergencies like pandemics, highlight the need for rapidly deployable healthcare facilities.

Competitive Landscape

The global mobile hospital market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global mobile hospitals market report:

Alvo Medical Aspen Medical

CGS Premier

Saba Palaye

Lamboo Medical

Vanguard Healthcare Solutions

Vetter GmbH

U-PROJECT

EMS Healthcare Ltd.

La Clinica Health Centers

Coastal Community Health Services

Key Developments in the Mobile Hospital Market

Stryker is a prominent medical technology company that offers mobile medical units, including mobile hospitals and surgery centers. These units are designed to provide surgical and medical services in various settings, including disaster response and military applications.

is a leading provider of custom-designed mobile medical units, including mobile hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. They specialize in creating tailored solutions to meet specific healthcare needs, such as mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination units. In June 2023 - EMS Healthcare , the UK’s largest mobile clinical research partner, today announced a partnership with US-based EmVenio Research, with the aim of conducting commercial clinical trials via a network of mobile sites.

, the UK’s largest mobile clinical research partner, today announced a partnership with US-based EmVenio Research, with the aim of conducting commercial clinical trials via a network of mobile sites. Aero Healthcare, a global healthcare company, has developed mobile field hospitals equipped with essential medical equipment and supplies. These mobile hospitals are designed for rapid deployment during emergencies and disasters.

Mobile hospitals are equipped with specialized medical equipment and facilities for surgeries, diagnostics, and critical care. They can provide services ranging from general healthcare to specialized treatments.

The increasing demand for mobile hospitals in the armed forces for military operations and field medical care to provide emergency medical services, surgery, and trauma care in combat zones, boosts the market growth.

Mobile hospitals provide flexibility in responding to dynamic healthcare needs. They can be deployed to areas with sudden spikes in patient demand, such as during large events or disease outbreaks.

Mobile hospitals are used for medical outreach and community healthcare programs, including vaccination campaigns, health screenings, and education. They improve access to preventive and primary healthcare services.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the mobile hospitals market was valued at US$ 21.7 billion

By type, the accident & emergency care facility segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on function, the therapy/treatment segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Mobile Hospitals Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing advancements in medical technology and telehealth have enhanced the capabilities of mobile hospitals. They can now offer telemedicine services, remote diagnostics, and real-time patient monitoring.

The growing aging population in many countries has increased the demand for healthcare services driving the growth of the mobile hospital market.

Governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) often invest in mobile hospitals to enhance healthcare infrastructure and disaster response capabilities. Funding and support from these entities drive market growth.

Increasing initiatives aimed at improving global health, such as those focusing on disease eradication and healthcare access, drive the need for mobile hospitals in remote and resource-constrained settings.

Mobile Hospitals Market- Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the mobile hospital market during the forecast period. Robust healthcare infrastructure and quick adoption of advanced imaging equipment such as PET-CT scan as a mobile unit, are transforming the patient imaging experience and driving the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to gain a prominent market share during the forecast period. Product launches, acquisitions, distribution agreements, alliances, and geographical expansion by players, especially in China and India, are projected to drive the mobile hospitals market in the region. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and the need for healthcare access in rural areas have led to the adoption of mobile hospitals.

Mobile Hospitals Market – Segmentation

Type

Accident & Emergency Care Facility

General Surgery Facility

Diagnostics & Imaging Facility

Specialized Surgery Facility

Dental & Ophthalmic Facility

Others

Function

Observation

Therapy/Treatment

Consultation

Registry/Admission

Intensive Care

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



