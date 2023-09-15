Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market Predicted to Reach USD 719.2 million by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 9.2%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global vibrating mesh nebulizer market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 719.2 million is anticipated for the market in 2031 . As of 2023, the market for vibrating mesh nebulizers is expected to close at US$ 343.5 million.



The increasing incidence of respiratory diseases, including asthma and COPD, has driven the demand for nebulizer devices. Vibrating mesh nebulizers offer effective treatment options for these conditions.

Competitive Landscape

The global vibrating mesh nebulizer market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global vibrating mesh nebulizer market report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

PARI GmbH

Jiangsu ABD Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Aerogen

Hamilton Medical

Apex Medical Corp.

Feellife Medical Inc.

Vapo Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Key Developments in The Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market

Omron , a prominent player in the medical device industry, had been actively developing and marketing vibrating mesh nebulizers designed for both home and clinical use. They focused on enhancing the efficiency and portability of their nebulizers.

, a prominent player in the medical device industry, had been actively developing and marketing vibrating mesh nebulizers designed for both home and clinical use. They focused on enhancing the efficiency and portability of their nebulizers. PARI , a leading manufacturer of nebulizers and inhalation devices, had been involved in the development of vibrating mesh nebulizers with a focus on precision and improved drug delivery. They emphasized user-friendly designs for patient convenience.

, a leading manufacturer of nebulizers and inhalation devices, had been involved in the development of vibrating mesh nebulizers with a focus on precision and improved drug delivery. They emphasized user-friendly designs for patient convenience. In September 2020 – Apex Medical Corp. announced a full acquisition of SLK Vertriebs GmbH and SLK Medical GmbH, the leading manufacturer and service provider in Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC), Hoist and Pressure Area Care in Germany.



Vibrating mesh nebulizers are often more user-friendly and quieter than traditional jet nebulizers, making them preferable for patients, especially children and the elderly. Increased comfort and ease of use contribute to better treatment compliance.

Vibrating mesh nebulizers are known for their ability to efficiently convert liquid medications into fine mist. This ensures that a higher percentage of the medication reaches the patient's lungs, making them effective for respiratory treatments.

Vibrating mesh nebulizers are gaining traction in the treatment of various respiratory diseases due to their ability to deliver medications more efficiently and effectively than traditional nebulizers.

Portable vibrating mesh nebulizers are witnessing high demand in home healthcare settings due to their ease of use and efficiency in delivering medication to the lungs. The trend toward home healthcare and self-administration of treatments has boosted the demand for user-friendly nebulizers that patients can use without assistance.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the vibrating mesh nebulizer market was valued at US$ 314.6 million

By product type, the active mesh nebulizer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the COPD segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Ongoing advancements in vibrating mesh technology have led to the development of nebulizers with improved performance, better battery life, and enhanced durability.

Growing awareness of the importance of respiratory health and early diagnosis of respiratory conditions has prompted more individuals to seek appropriate treatments, increasing the demand for nebulizers.

The availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure in developing nations are likely to propel the demand for vibrating mesh nebulizers



Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market – Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure, the high prevalence of respiratory diseases, and the aging population. The region's focus on innovation and the adoption of advanced medical devices further drive market growth.

Asia Pacific's market for vibrating mesh nebulizers is growing in response to the rising demand for effective respiratory treatments. Increasing need for nebulizers, including vibrating mesh nebulizers, due to the prevalence of respiratory illnesses contributing to the demand for vibrating mesh nebulizers.

Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market- Key Segments

Product Type

Active Mesh Nebulizer

Passive Mesh Nebulizer

Application

COPD

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





FAQ

Which region will account for major share during the forecast period?



North America is expected to account for the largest share from 2022 to 2031.

What will be the CAGR during the forecast period?



It is anticipated to be 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Who are the prominent players operating in the sector?



Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Healthcare, Inc., PARI GmbH, Jiangsu ABD Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Aerogen, Hamilton Medical, Apex Medical Corp., Feellife Medical Inc., Vapo Healthcare Co., Ltd., and Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.





