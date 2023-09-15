Global Fructo Oligosaccharide Market 2023-2028: Europe Leads FOS Market: Demand for Low-Calorie Foods Drives Growth

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fructo Oligosaccharide Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fructo Oligosaccharide (FOS) Market is on an upward trajectory, set to witness substantial growth from USD 3.49 billion in 2023 to USD 5.67 billion by 2028. This projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.19% during the forecast period (2023-2028) highlights the escalating demand for FOS driven by its applications across various industries.

Diverse Applications and Natural Sourcing

Fructooligosaccharide, a mildly sweet carbohydrate, is found naturally in specific plant roots such as chicory, Jerusalem artichoke, leek, asparagus, wheat bran, and bananas. Alternatively, it can be enzymatically extracted from inulin. The market's growth is being fueled by its increasing application in industries like animal feed and pharmaceuticals. The rising demand for functional products, dietary supplements, and growing health consciousness are key factors driving the demand for prebiotics like FOS.

Rising Awareness and Lifestyle Changes Propel Growth

As consumer awareness of FOS's benefits grows and its functional properties become better understood, the demand for FOS is expected to surge over the forecast period. Lifestyle changes and heightened health concerns further contribute to this growth. Additionally, the growing emphasis on prebiotics and dietary supplements supports the demand for FOS, which, in turn, drives the growth of the market.

Initiatives and Industry Actions Boost Market Expansion

Industry players are playing a crucial role in expanding the FOS market. R&D efforts and initiatives in this direction are yielding positive impacts, promoting industry growth. Technological advancements, such as the development of novel production methods, are effectively reducing manufacturing costs and overall pricing, further boosting the market.

Market Trends: Demand for Low-calorie Foods and European Dominance

The market is witnessing a rising demand for low-calorie foods as consumers increasingly seek healthier dietary choices. The shift in dietary habits towards more nutritious options is driving the need for innovative, low-calorie sweeteners. FOS, being 40% sweeter than sucrose with only a third of the calories, emerges as a valuable low-calorie sweetening option. It's anticipated that this demand for low-calorie sweeteners will continue to fuel FOS market growth.

Furthermore, Europe leads the market share due to increased demand for baby food and the region's thriving packaged food industry. Urbanization, health awareness, and disposable income are propelling the demand for FOS as a sweetener in this market. Stricter regulations in countries like Germany are ensuring the production of high-quality FOS products, further solidifying their global position.

Key Players and Industry Overview

The FOS market boasts fierce competition with global players. Notable companies include Sudzucker AG (BENEO), Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Tereos Group, Royal Friesland Campina NV, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd, Galam Group, Brenntag SE, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, and Baolingbao Biological Co. Ltd. These companies are actively expanding their production capacities, investing in research and development, and introducing new products to cater to the growing demand.



