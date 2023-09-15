Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Soars to New Heights, Expected to Reach US$ 9.2 billion by 2033 | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the industrial wireless transmitters market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 9.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033. The current market valuation is US$ 4.9 billion in 2023.



The industrial wireless transmitters market is experiencing a remarkable surge driven by the rapid adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) technology across various industries.

These wireless transmitters, crucial components in industrial automation and monitoring, are witnessing increasing demand due to their ability to provide real-time data insights, enhance operational efficiency, and enable remote monitoring.

As industries embrace the era of IoT integration, industrial wireless transmitters play a pivotal role in facilitating seamless connectivity and data exchange, thereby revolutionizing industrial processes and contributing to a dynamic market landscape.

The applications of industrial wireless transmitters span a wide spectrum of industries, showcasing their versatility. In the oil and gas sector, for instance, these transmitters are deployed in remote drilling sites to monitor critical parameters, ensuring safety and efficient operations.

In manufacturing, they are instrumental in tracking production lines, managing inventory, and enhancing quality control. Even in healthcare, industrial wireless transmitters are used to monitor and regulate vital medical equipment, underscoring their significance in ensuring patient well-being.

While the industrial wireless transmitters market presents immense opportunities, it also faces several challenges. Security concerns regarding the transmission of sensitive industrial data remain a top priority. As the market continues to evolve, addressing these security issues becomes essential.

On the other hand, the market also offers exciting prospects. The ongoing expansion of industries such as renewable energy, automation, and smart manufacturing presents lucrative growth opportunities.

The development of advanced wireless communication technologies promises to further enhance the capabilities of industrial wireless transmitters, making them indispensable tools in the ever-evolving industrial landscape.

Key Takeaways from the Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Report:

The United States market is expected to hold a revenue share of US$ 1.6 billion by 2033.

by 2033. The market size in South Korea is expected to account for US$ 391.5 Million by 2033 on a global level.

by 2033 on a global level. Based on type, the pressure transmitter’s sub-segment is likely to advance at 6.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

CAGR from 2023 to 2033. During the forecast period, the market in China is anticipated to move ahead at a 6.3% growth rate.

growth rate. The market for industrial wireless transmitters in the United Kingdom is likely to secure a 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.





“Industrial wireless transmitters play a crucial role in enabling IoT applications by providing real-time data from various industrial processes. This trend was expected to continue with increased adoption of IIoT solutions for improved operational efficiency and predictive maintenance” opines a Lead Analyst, Future Market Insights, Inc.

How is the Competition Landscape Structured in the Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market?

The competition landscape in the industrial wireless transmitters market is characterized by a diverse array of players, ranging from established industry giants to innovative startups. Key market leaders continually drive innovation, expanding their global presence and product portfolios. However, the industry's openness to innovation and evolving technologies mean that smaller, agile companies also have a significant role to play.

This competitive environment fosters a continuous cycle of product advancements, creating a dynamic market where innovative and customer-centric solutions are preferred.

In addition to established players and startups, the competitive landscape in the industrial wireless transmitters market also includes partnerships and collaborations between technology providers, sensor manufacturers, and communication network companies.

These strategic alliances aim to harness the strengths of each partner, creating integrated solutions that cater to diverse industrial needs while fostering innovation and expanding market reach.

Key Players Profiled in Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Report:

Ascom Holding AG

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International

Inovonics Wireless Corporation

Keri Systems

Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Pressure Transmitters

General Purpose

Level Transmitters

Temperature Transmitters

Flow Transmitters

Tank Gauging Transmitters

Other Types





By Vertical:

Industrial Automation

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Agriculture

Chemical / Petrochemicals

Energy & Power

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Other Verticals





By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America





