Emerging Technology Market Report | Water E-Bike Market Size is expected to Hit US$ 42.4 million by 2030: Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water E-Bike Market was valued at US$ 17.8 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 13.20% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A water e-bike, also known as a water electric bicycle or water e-bike, is a type of watercraft that combines the qualities of an electric bicycle with a watercraft, allowing users to pedal and maneuver on water with the assistance of an electric motor. This novel recreational equipment is intended for usage on placid bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, ponds, and canals.

Many water e-bikes are built with safety features including stability, buoyancy, and easy boarding and dismounting, making them appropriate for riders of all skill levels. Nonetheless, the mix of sustainable technology and outdoor experience is propelling the water e-bike business forward.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Water E-Bike market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including propulsion type, battery type, power, application, sales channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Water E-Bike market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Water E-Bike market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Water E-Bike Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of propulsion type, in 2021, the pedal assisted category dominated the market, accounting for more over 55% of the market. Pedal-assisted e-bikes provide more power from the motor, allowing riders to travel quicker and pedal more effortlessly.

On the basis of battery type, the lead acid battery category led the market in 2021, owing to the several advantages offered by lead acid batteries, such as low cost and resilience.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 17.8 million Market Size Forecast US$ 42.4 million Growth Rate 13.20% Key Market Drivers Rising Tourism and Rental Opportunities

Developing Innovative Water E-bikes Companies Profiled AIMA Technology Co.

Accell Group

Giant Bicycles

Rad Power Bikes

Pedego Electric Bikes

Specialized Bicycle Components

Electric Bike Technologies Inc

Trek Bicycles

Sunra

Yadea

Yamaha Motor Company

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Merida Industry Co. Ltd

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Water E-Bike market include,

In January 2022, Manta5, a New Zealand-based hydrofoil electric bike business, revealed plans to raise US$ 10 million in cash to fund the production of its water-ridable bikes.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Water E-Bike market growth include AIMA Technology Co., Accell Group, Giant Bicycles, Rad Power Bikes, Pedego Electric Bikes, Specialized Bicycle Components, Electric Bike Technologies Inc, Trek Bicycles, Sunra, Yadea, Yamaha Motor Company, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Merida Industry Co. Ltd among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Water E-Bike market based on propulsion type, battery type, power, application, sales channel and region

Global Water E-Bike Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Propulsion Type Pedal-assisted Throttle-assisted

Global Water E-Bike Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Battery Type Lithium-ion Battery Lead-acid Battery

Global Water E-Bike Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Power Less than or equal to 250W Above 250W

Global Water E-Bike Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application City/Urban Trekking Cargo Others

Global Water E-Bike Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel Online Offline

Global Water E-Bike Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Water E-Bike Market US Canada Latin America Water E-Bike Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Water E-Bike Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Water E-Bike Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Water E-Bike Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Water E-Bike Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Water E-Bike Report:

What will be the market value of the global water e-bike market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global water e-bike market?

What are the market drivers of the global water e-bike market?

What are the key trends in the global water e-bike market?

Which is the leading region in the global water e-bike market?

What are the major companies operating in the global water e-bike market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global water e-bike market?

