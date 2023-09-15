Clear Aligners Market Size to Reach USD 118.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 35.2% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Clear Aligners Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Age (Adults, Teens), By Material Type (Polyurethane, Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, Hybrid, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The clear aligners market size was valued at USD 5.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 118.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 35.2%. Rising awareness about the benefits of clear aligners among people is driving market growth. Moreover increasing popularity of dental aesthetics is also propelling the market to significant growth.

The clear aligners are made of smooth plastic and fit over the teeth, making them more comfortable to wear than traditional braces. They are removable, making it easier for patients to eat, brush, and brush their teeth. Digital scanning and 3D printing technology have made aligners more precise and efficient. Clear aligners are almost invisible, making them an attractive option for those who want to straighten their teeth without the appearance of metal braces.

Additionally, many companies, community organizations, and government agencies have taken initiatives to fill the gaps in orthodontic care through partnerships and policies. These initiatives are presenting lucrative opportunities in the market. For instance, in May 2022, the Canadian government introduced a new national dental care program for low-income Canadians that covers dental care for 6.5 million families making less than $90,000 annually. Such government initiatives will support dental care spending and increase dental product adoption.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Clear Aligners Market Market Size in 2022 USD 5.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 118.8 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 35.2% Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Age Adults, Teens By Material Type Polyurethane, Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, Hybrid, Others By End-user Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann, Envista Corporation, 3M ESPE, Argen Corporation, Henry Schein Inc, TP Orthodontics Inc, SmileDirect Club, and Angel Aligner.

Segmentation Overview:

The clear aligners market has been segmented into age, material type, end-user, and region. Based on age, the adult segment holds a significant market share. The Polyurethane plastic clear aligners segment leads the market growth based on material type. According to the end-user segment, the dental clinic's segment contributes most of the revenue share.

North America dominates the clear aligners market owing to the increasing awareness of clear aligners and the rising prevalence of Angle Class-I malocclusion in the region. The United States is the largest contributor to this region. The major number of people demanding clear aligners are above 65 years. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry in region. Technological advancements such as the introduction of teledentistry, which is an important tool in increasing the accessibility of clear aligners in remote areas, are creating growth opportunities in the market.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In September 2023, Ormco announced the launch of Ormco™ Digital Bonding, Powered by Spark™ Technology for assisting doctors to streamline their daily workflow. By imposing Damon Ultima™ and the Spark Approver Software, doctors can achieve customized bracket positioning.

In September 2023, Align Technology, which is a medical device company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sale of Invisalign System of clear aligners, has launched its new SmartForce Attachment-free Aligner Activation Feature. This innovation aims to reduce the number of attachments while ensuring consistent treatment results.

Clear Aligners Market Report Highlights:

The clear aligners market is projected to attain a CAGR of 35.2 % by 2032.

The adult age group is at the forefront of the age group segment’s growth and is expected to continue its dominance.

Polyurethane plastic clear aligners are dominating in the material type segment because These are the most commonly used type of clear aligners in the market. They are made from a thin, clear, and flexible polyurethane plastic material and are custom-made to fit a patient's teeth.

Dental clinics contribute the highest revenue share in the market due to the increasing number of dental disease patients and advanced diagnostic products.

North America dominates the clear aligners market owing to the rising popularity of dental aesthetics.

The prominent players in industrial microbiology are Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Institute Straumann, Envista Corporation, 3M ESPE, Argen Corporation, Henry Schein Inc, TP Orthodontics Inc, SmileDirect Club, and Angel Aligner.

Clear Aligners Market Report Segmentation:

Clear Aligners Market, By Age Group (2023-2032)

Adults

Teens

Clear Aligners Market, By Material Type (2023-2032)

Polyurethane

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol

Hybrid

Others

Clear Aligners Market, By End-User (2023-2032)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Clear Aligners Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



