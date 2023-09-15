Small Scale Bioreactors Market Size to Reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 15.2% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Small Scale Bioreactor Market Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report, By Capacity (5 ML-100 ML, 100 ML-250 ML, 250 ML-500 ML, 500 ML-1), By Product (Single-use Bioreactors And Reusable Bioreactors), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The small-scale bioreactors market size was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 15.2%. Small scale bioreactors are essential in laboratory and pilot studies for developing and optimizing biological experiments. These vessels are utilized to cultivate microorganisms, cells, and tissues while simultaneously studying biological processes under controlled conditions. Bioreactors are an indispensable tool for scientific research and experimentation, specifically designed to replicate the ideal environment for the growth and metabolism of biological cultures.

Bioreactors are vessels or devices that conduct biological reactions and cultivate various organisms in favorable environments, such as yeast, bacteria, or animal cells. These reactors provide a sustainable environment for the growth of cells and the formation of products. The growing need for biopharmaceuticals, cell-based therapies, and personalized medicine is driving the expansion of the small-scale bioreactors market. These small scale systems aid in the efficient development and optimization of processes, ultimately leading to reduced costs and a shorter time-to-market. The growth of the biopharmaceutical and cell therapy industries drives the demand for small scale bioreactors. These systems are cost-effective and offer accurate simulation of large-scale bioprocessing, which reduces cost and time for research and development.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Small Scale Bioreactor Market Market Size in 2022 USD 1.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.5 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 15.2% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends and growth factors By Capacity 5 ML-100 ML, 100 ML-250 ML, 250 ML-500 ML, 500 ML-1 L, 1L-3L, and 3L-5L By Product Single-use bioreactors and reusable bioreactors By End-user Biopharmaceutical industries, contract research organization, and contract manufacturing organizations Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, The Middle East, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Major Market Players Thermo Fisher, Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Getinge AB, Ori biotech, Solaris Biotechnology, Miltenyi Biotec, Infors AG, Lonza Group.

Segmentation Overview:

The small scale bioreactors market has been segmented as capacity, product, end-user, and region. The market is currently dominated by 1L-3L capacity bioreactors, widely available in laboratories. As a result, most industry players significantly offer these products. Regarding product type, reusable bioreactors are the most popular due to their affordability, ease of use, and longer lifespan. Although they require thorough cleaning procedures, they are still highly usable and preferred for long-term use. These bioreactors can be installed in a fixed location and offer many benefits over other types.

North America had the highest market share in 2022. This was due to increased investments in biopharmaceutical research, driven by the growing incidences of chronic diseases and the demand for new biological drugs. Additionally, the use of advanced equipment, such as small scale bioreactors contributes to this trend.

Key Developments in the Small scale Bioreactors Market:

Ori Biotech, known for its expertise in cell and gene therapy manufacturing technologies, announced a partnership with the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Center in 2023. This collaborative venture between National Resilience Inc. and MD Anderson Cancer Center aims to create industrial manufacturing processes for cell therapies.

Solaris, a Donaldson brand renowned for its innovation and commitment to sustainability, is excited to participate in the upcoming Future Food-Tech Alternative Proteins event in New York in 2023. As a leading provider of advanced filtration solutions for benchtop, pilot, and industrial bioreactors, Solaris is dedicated to transforming the alternative protein industry and promoting positive change in food production.

Small Scale Bioreactors Market Report Highlights:

The small scale bioreactors market is expected to reach USD 7.5 Billion at a CAGR of 15.2% by 2032. Small scale bioreactors cultivate microorganisms, cells, and tissues for scientific research under controlled conditions. The market for small scale bioreactors is expanding due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, cell-based therapies, and personalized medicine, resulting in cost-effective and timely production.

The market is dominated by 1L-3L bioreactors, which allows parallel processing of multiple experiments. Reusable bioreactors are popular for their affordability, offer many benefits, and have a long lifespan despite the need for regular maintenance.

North America market dominance is fueled by the presence of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the growing use of products and innovations.

The key players in Small Scale bioreactors market report include Thermo Fisher, Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Getinge AB, Ori biotech, Solaris Biotechnology, Miltenyi Biotec, Infors AG, and Lonza Group.

Small Scale Bioreactor Market Report Segmentation:

Small Scale Bioreactor Market, By Capacity (2023-2032)

5ML-100ML

100ML-250ML

250ML-500ML

500ML-1L

1L-3L

3L-5L

Small Scale Bioreactor Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Single-use Bioreactors

Reusable Bioreactors

Small Scale Bioreactor Market, By End-user (2023-2032)

Biopharmaceutical industries

Contract research organization

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Small Scale Bioreactor Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



