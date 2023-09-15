Key Drivers and Applications Fueling the Growth of the Robotic Simulator Market in 2023

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic Simulator Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic simulator market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 1,126.58 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

This growth is expected to accelerate at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.04% throughout the forecast period. These insights come from a comprehensive report on the robotic simulator market, providing an in-depth analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, encompassing approximately 25 key players.

The report offers a current analysis of the market landscape, highlighting the latest trends and drivers shaping the industry. Key factors driving this growth include the increasing demand for robotic simulation, advancements in programming software enhancing service quality, and the expanding market for robotic system integrators.

Segmentation Overview

The robotic simulator market is segmented as follows:

By Application: Robotic production

Robotic maintenance

Others By Deployment: On-premises

Cloud-based By Geographical Landscape: APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

Market Growth Drivers

One of the key drivers of the robotic simulator market is the surge in demand for industrial robots. Additionally, real-time digital simulation and the increasing need for virtual commissioning in manufacturing industries are expected to fuel substantial demand within the market.

Comprehensive Report Coverage

The report on the robotic simulator market encompasses the following areas:

Robotic simulator market sizing

Robotic simulator market forecast

Robotic simulator market industry analysis

Vendor Analysis

To assist clients in improving their market position, the report provides an extensive analysis of leading vendors in the robotic simulator market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB Ltd.

ABCO Automation Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc.

COMSOL AB

Coppelia Robotics AG

Cyberbotics Ltd.

FANUC Corp.

FS Studio

IPG Photonics Corp.

IT + Robotics srl

KTH Parts Industries Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

MIDEA Group

NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Quantum Signal AI LLC

RoboDK Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

Logic Design Inc.

