AMSG named OrangeSlices’ 2024 Elev8 GovCon honoree

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSG has just been recognized as being among OrangeSlices’ 2024 Elev8 GovCon honorees. We are honored that OrangeSlices evaluated our government contractor company in areas ranging from partnering with other firms and talent development, to philanthropy, innovation and industry engagement, and found AMSG to be worthy of this significant honor.



“We are excited to be recognized as one of OrangeSlices’ Elev8 GovCon honorees. At AMSG, we focus our Culture on our 6 C’s of Competence, Courage, Compassion, Character, Communication, and Community, and we proactively nurture the culture we WANT at AMSG. We believe that Culture – the thing that can’t be seen, but is present every minute of every day – is the KEY differentiator for a successful, high performing government contractor.” said Jim O’Farrell, AMSG’s President & CEO.

The Federal GovCon sector continues to be one of the most complex and competitive marketplaces in the world and the consistent and long-term winners of today and tomorrow are those companies which understand they must not only bring to the table efficient and effective solutions, but also a corporate culture that demonstrates their own excellence, making them a beacon for talent, for partners, and for clients.

At AMSG, where our tag line is, “Forging Solutions for the Missions that Matter,” and with an ethos of “If Not Me, Then Who…” we take our role as a government contractor seriously. We WANT to be part of the MISSIONS THAT MATTER. This year, for the first time in our 15-year history, we sent 7 AMSGers to Kenya, Africa to work at the Makindu School, an orphanage for children whose parents have died of AIDS. Our Team Members enjoy working at AMSG, and we treat them well. We offer competitive pay and benefits, including funds for education and training. Using these funds, our people stay current in the disciplines needed for the various strategic functions we support. At AMSG we ALSO provide funds to support an employees’ hobby/interests OUTSIDE of work. We believe an employee’s time away from work should be supported – It helps them perform at a higher level at work – and that’s key to our government customers’ Mission Success.

The list represents a select group of federal government contractors identified as #DoingItTheRightWay based on outstanding results in several key areas, including:

Good Partner — in ways that go above and beyond to provide support, mentorship, engagement, collaboration, and to bridge the divide, building one successful team to deliver for their client.

— in ways that go above and beyond to provide support, mentorship, engagement, collaboration, and to bridge the divide, building one successful team to deliver for their client. Growing Your Talent — with a focus is on what is best for the individual.

— with a focus is on what is best for the individual. Philanthropy — that is driven by its team, its focus, and what is happening in the world and communities it works in.

— that is driven by its team, its focus, and what is happening in the world and communities it works in. Exemplify Innovation — and are guided by principles that understand the status quo is not enough and they must demonstrate they are doing more and doing better.

— and are guided by principles that understand the status quo is not enough and they must demonstrate they are doing more and doing better. Industry Engagement — that includes multiple aspects including mentorship, giving of time or services, sharing of intel, and will involve people from across the company and be driven by a desire to give back.

— that includes multiple aspects including mentorship, giving of time or services, sharing of intel, and will involve people from across the company and be driven by a desire to give back. Inclusive and Diverse — finding ways to have those voices heard, for combining those personalities on shared efforts for the betterment of all involved.

— finding ways to have those voices heard, for combining those personalities on shared efforts for the betterment of all involved. Sustainability Practices — demonstrating that everyone must do their part and they have identified and defined ways they can #DoBetter for themselves and their government clients.

— demonstrating that everyone must do their part and they have identified and defined ways they can #DoBetter for themselves and their government clients. Investment for the Sake of Betterment — putting money behind their commitment to improving the work environment and experience for both internal teams and as it relates to customer delivery.

These characteristics were defined as being drivers to Elev8 GovCon and provide a major competitive edge, to include in higher levels of employee and customer engagement and loyalty which translate into higher growth and profits. For AMSG to be included on this list, affirms the approach we are taking at AMSG to be a model of #DoingItTheRightWay.

About AMSG: AMSG is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) verified Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned, Small Business (SDVOSB) providing services to the U.S. Federal Government. Those services include program/project Management, knowledge management, acquisition management, capability development, business process improvement, social media, website, mobile apps, and webcasts management and administrative support experience. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dumfries, Virginia, with numerous satellite work locations across the country, AMSG directly supports the missions of Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Health Agency, Department of the Treasury, and Federal Trade Commission program. Our core capabilities are provided by AMSG team members, who have deep subject matter expertise, proven experience, and a desire to bring innovative and unique solutions to complex problems. In supporting federal government agencies, we develop business processes and facilitate mission requirements, helping to guide, organize and develop technology and infrastructure support and enhance business relationships.

About OrangeSlices AI: OrangeSlices AI. Playful Name. Serious about Democratizing Data and Disrupting the GovCon Competitive Intelligence Market. The core mission for OS AI is to identify, share and create timely, actionable and responsible information and data products, tools and resources that 1) are accessible to all organizations and their teams, small to large; 2) will assist Federal government and Industry IT and consulting leaders to more effectively identify and engage with each other; and 3) shine a spotlight on those leaders and companies that are #doingitright.

