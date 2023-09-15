Challenges and Opportunities in the Data Monetization Market to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Monetization - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts that the global Data Monetization market is set to experience exponential growth, projecting a remarkable expansion from an estimated value of US$2.7 billion in 2022 to an impressive US$11 billion by the year 2030.
This anticipated growth represents a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% over the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.
Among the segments scrutinized in the report, the Tools segment stands out with an expected CAGR of 20.2%, poised to reach a valuation of US$8.7 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Services segment, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, has been readjusted to a revised CAGR of 16.4% for the next eight years.
U.S. Market Estimated at $789 Million, China Forecasted to Grow at 18.4% CAGR
The Data Monetization market in the United States is estimated to be worth US$789 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to achieve a projected market size of US$1.9 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to grow at rates of 17.5% and 16.2%, respectively, over the same period. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a rate of approximately 12.9% CAGR.
What's New?
In addition to the market analysis, the report offers comprehensive coverage of current global events impacting various industries. This includes special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of China's zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. The report also provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, access to digital archives, and a research platform. Subscribers will receive complimentary updates for one year.
Key Attributes
- No. of Pages: 193
- Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030
- Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $2.7 Billion
- Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $11 Billion
- Compound Annual Growth Rate: 19.2%
- Regions Covered: Global
Market Trends & Drivers
The report highlights several key factors driving the growth of the Data Monetization market, including:
- Continuous Proliferation of Enterprise Data
- Higher Adoption of Advanced Analytics and Visualization
- Introduction of Technologically Advanced Solutions
- Emphasis on Generating New Revenue Streams
- Rising Awareness about Data Monetization Benefits
- Finance Function of Businesses as Major Contributors
- Fastest Growth Expected from SMEs
- Asia-Pacific Identified as a High Growth Region
- Increasing Application of AI in Data Processing
- Developing Efficient Data Processing Strategies
Market Challenges
While the market presents substantial growth opportunities, there are challenges to consider, including a lack of supportive organizational culture and a fragmented regulatory environment in data protection.
Select Use Cases of Data Monetization in Business Operations
The report showcases various use cases of Data Monetization across industries, including Manufacturing, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Automotive, Transportation, Publishing, Media and Entertainment, Real Estate, and more.
Data Monetization by Deployment Type
The analysis explores the deployment type of Data Monetization, comparing Cloud and On-Premises solutions.
This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into the Data Monetization market, providing businesses with the information needed to make informed decisions and strategies for future growth.
