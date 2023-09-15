Industrial Filter Cartridge Market Size to Surpass USD 8.3 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.7%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global industrial filter cartridge market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 8.3 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for industrial filter cartridges is expected to close at US$ 5.9 billion.



Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies have led to increased industrial activities, creating a higher need for filtration solutions to manage pollutants and maintain environmental standards, propelling the market demand during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial filter cartridge market is fragmented with the presence of large players. Key vendors in the industrial filter cartridges market are focused on investment in R&D, expansion of product portfolios, and adoption of merger and acquisition strategies to enhance their market share.

Key Developments in the Industrial Filter Cartridge Market

Pall Corporation has continued to invest in research and development to create advanced filtration technologies. Their products cater to diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food and beverage.

The increasing demand for industrial filter cartridges in manufacturing sectors, such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, requires precise air and fluid filtration to maintain product quality and compliance with industry standards, driving the market demand.

The increasing demand for clean and potable water, coupled with wastewater treatment requirements, fuels the growth of filter cartridge applications in municipal and industrial water treatment facilities.

The increasing application in the oil and gas industry as it utilizes filter cartridges for various applications, including hydraulic control systems and gas processing. Ongoing exploration and production activities drive market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on material, the polypropylene segment holds the largest market share of the industrial filter cartridge market. Polypropylene is used to make all types of filter cartridges.

In terms of the end-use industry, the water and waste treatment segment holds a notable market share of the industrial filter cartridge market.



Industrial Filter Cartridge Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The healthcare sector uses filter cartridges for medical gas filtration, air purification in hospitals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The healthcare industry's growth contributes to filter cartridge demand.

The expansion of industrial facilities and infrastructure projects in emerging markets fuels the demand for filter cartridges

Ongoing advancements in filter cartridge technology, such as the development of high-efficiency and specialty cartridges, offer improved filtration performance and broader applications.



Industrial Filter Cartridge Market- Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global industrial filter cartridge market in the coming years due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region. The growth of manufacturing, power generation, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period

North America, is expected to accumulate a significant share in the industrial filter cartridge market. The region's industrial base, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals, drives the demand for filter cartridges. Stringent environmental regulations also contribute to the market's growth.

Industrial Filter Cartridge Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Melt Blown Filter Cartridge

String Wound Filter Cartridge

Pleated Filter Cartridge

Membrane Filter Cartridge

Sintered Filters Cartridge

Carbon Filter Cartridge

Others



Category

Surface Filtration

Depth Filtration

Material

Polypropylene

Carbon Blocks/Powder

Stainless Steel

Polyamide

Cotton

Others

Media Type

Thin Media

Thick Media

Sintered Media



End-use Industry

Chemical

Metals

Oil & Gas

Water & Waste Treatment

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Direct Indirect



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





FAQs

How big is the industrial filter cartridge market in 2021?

The global industrial filter cartridge market stood at US$ 5.4 Bn in 2021

What is the share of the pleated industrial filter cartridges segment in the industrial filter cartridge market?

The pleated filter cartridge segment accounted for ~26% share of the market in 2021

Who are the prominent players in the industrial filter cartridge market?

Brother Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd, Delta Pure Filtration, Eaton, Filtcare Technology Pvt. Ltd., Filter Concept Private Limited, Filtration Group BV, Gopani, Merck Millipore, Nordic Air Filtration, Pall Corporation, Rosedale Products Inc., and S Filters Pvt. Ltd.

