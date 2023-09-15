Ranking Top 10% Globally, Linklogis Receives Low Risk ESG Rating from Sustainalytics

Beijing, China, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Linklogis received a “low risk” ESG rating with a score of 14.4 from Sustainalytics, an international authoritative ESG rating agency under Morningstar, ranking in the top 5% within the global software and service industry and the top 10% among global companies. Among 15491 companies rated by Sustainalytics worldwide, Linklogis ranks 1372nd, with a significant improvement in the global and industry rankings compared to the previous year.



Morningstar is an authoritative rating agency with independent investment research on global capital markets and funds. Sustainalytics, a subsidiary of Morningstar, is a leading ESG research, ratings and data firm. Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings measure a company’s exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how effectively it manages those risks. The lower the unmanaged risk, the lower the ESG Risk Rating score. Currently, Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings have covered more than 15,000 companies worldwide and are highly recognized by the market. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) has become an important indicator for the capital market to evaluate enterprises in promoting sustainable economic development and fulfilling social responsibilities. To achieve stable and sustainable development, enterprises must strike a balance between commercial value and social value.



In 2022, Linklogis obtained a “low risk” rating for the first time by Sustainalytics, ranking in the top 15% within the global software and service industry and the top 18% among global companies. This year, Linklogis participated in the Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings for the second time, improving the score from 17.8 to 14.4. It demonstrates Linklogis’ ESG mission of "Technology empowers the development of sustainable supply chain finance" by fulfilling the company’s commitments in environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance, and contributing to the development of the real economy and the advancement of the digital economy. According to Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings Report, Linklogis shows strong risk management capabilities and excels in sub areas such as data privacy and security and sustainable products and services.



As disclosed in Linklogis’ 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Linklogis has properly aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in 2022, implementing robust and effective ESG governance. Linklogis focuses on data security and privacy protection, and builds the security technology system from multiple dimensions such as information security management, information security assurance, information security certification and risk management to ensure the steady development of its customers and partners in a safe and reliable environment. As for protecting data privacy and information security, Linklogis was successfully selected as the first batch of data merchants of Shenzhen Data Exchange in 2022, and played a vital role in preparing and writing critical industry standards such as The Application Specifications for Privacy Computing in Financial Scenarios, The Research Report on the Application of Privacy Computing (2022), and The White Paper on Cross-border Data Circulation Compliance and Technological Application.



In promoting sustainable development, Linklogis collaborates with financial institutions to promote the development of green inclusive finance, serving multiple green industries and high-tech enterprises, and providing high-quality financing experiences for SMEs through customized solutions and industry-leading technology infrastructure. In the first half of 2023, the assets of transactions Linklogis served related to sustainable supply chains (including renewable energy, rural revitalization, environmental protection, intellectual property, etc.) reached RMB4.4 billion. As of June 30, 2023, Linklogis has cumulatively served more than 210,000 SMEs.



Besides, with its efficient and advanced technological products and green service system, Linklogis enabled itself, and its customers and partners to achieve online and paperless operations, improving energy efficiency and reducing negative impacts on the environment. According to statistics, Linklogis saved approximately 3,000 tons of paper in 2022, which is equivalent to a reduction of 1,800 tons of carbon emissions or approximately 750 acres of forest. Liniklogis actively promotes the comprehensive application of green technology, implements sustainable development concepts into product and development decisions, and assists multiple customers and partners in landing supply chain finance business through digital and intelligent technology solutions.



Song Qun, the founder, chairman and CEO of Linklogis, said, “Linklogis will continue to pay attention to the sustainable development trends at home and abroad, continue to serve various fields of supply chain finance deeply through digital technology solutions, create long-term value for employees, shareholders and the society, and share the fruits of technological innovation.”