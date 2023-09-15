Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market Expected to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Surging Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexographic Printing Inks Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexographic printing inks market is expected to reach $16.1 billion by 2030, experiencing significant growth from $10 billion in 2022, at a steady CAGR of 6.1%.

Flexographic printing inks are transferred using the flexography process and are widely utilized in printing various packaging materials, including corrugated cardboard, cardboard boxes, plastic and paper bags, newspapers, food packaging, and catalogs. These inks are favored for their cost-effectiveness and environmentally friendly properties.

Market Dynamics

The global flexographic printing inks market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages. Furthermore, significant investments in research and development for flexographic printing inks production are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Major players in the global flexographic printing inks market are ramping up their investments in innovative product launches, research and development, and marketing activities. This strategic approach allows them to capitalize on emerging trends in industries such as cosmetics, personal care, textiles, food and beverage, and healthcare, thus fueling market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The global flexographic printing inks market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Water-based Inks: Inks that are water-based and used in flexographic printing. Solvent-based Inks: Inks that are solvent-based and employed in flexographic printing. UV-cured Inks: Inks that are cured using ultraviolet (UV) light, commonly used in flexography.

By Application:

Packaging: Flexographic printing inks are widely used for various packaging applications, including flexible packaging, corrugated containers, folding cartons, tags and labels, and others.

By Region:

North America: Including countries such as the United States and Canada.

Europe: Encompassing countries like France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Russia.

Encompassing countries like France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Russia. Asia Pacific: Covering regions including China, Japan, Australia, India, and others in the Asia-Pacific region.

Rest of the World: Including regions not mentioned in the above categories.

This comprehensive segmentation provides insights into the diverse aspects of the flexographic printing inks market, allowing businesses and stakeholders to target specific segments effectively and make informed decisions regarding market strategies and investments.

Key Players

Key companies in the global flexographic printing inks market include Flint Group, Sun Chemical Corporation, ALTANA AG, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, INX International Corporation, Wikoff Color Corporation, T&K TOKA Co., Ltd, Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG, TOYO Ink Group, and RUCO Druckfarben A.M. Ramp & Co GmbH. These players are actively involved in product innovation, financial performance, geographical presence, and other key aspects of the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

