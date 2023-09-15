Composition of the Nomination Board of Siili Solutions Plc



The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Siili Solutions Plc consists of five (5) members, of whom the company’s four (4) largest shareholders are each entitled to nominate one. The Chair of the Board of Directors serves as the fifth member of the Board in the role of an expert.

The duties of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board include, among other things, the preparation of proposals to the Annual General Meeting, or where necessary, an Extraordinary General Meeting, on the number of directors, the candidates as well as their remuneration.

In accordance with the above, the members of Siili’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board are:

Heikki Westerlund, representative of Lamy Ltd

Jukka Vähäpesola, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Timo Luhtaniemi, Erina Oy

Esko Torsti, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Harry Brade, Chair of the Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc

In its organising meeting on 15 September 2023, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board elected Heikki Westerlund as its Chair.



The Nomination Board will submit its proposals concerning the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors of the company by 31 January 2024.



