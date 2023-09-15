Global Sanitary Napkin Market Surpasses $25.6 Billion in 2022, Driven by Rising Awareness of Feminine Hygiene and Product Diversification

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sanitary Napkin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sanitary napkin market reached a size of USD 25.6 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow to USD 34.0 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.84% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Sanitary napkins, also known as menstrual or sanitary pads, are absorbent items primarily worn by women to manage menstrual blood flow. They consist of multiple layers of quilted cotton fabric or super absorbent polymers and plastics.

Sanitary napkins are available in various shapes, sizes, and absorption capabilities. The market has seen growth due to increasing awareness of feminine hygiene, government initiatives, product diversification, and marketing strategies.

Market Trends and Drivers

Several trends and drivers are contributing to the growth of the global sanitary napkin market:

Government and NGO initiatives to raise awareness about feminine hygiene, especially in developing economies.

Introduction of low-cost and diversified products, including pads with wings and fragrances.

Aggressive promotions and marketing by major players.

Improved purchasing power of women.

Increasing adoption of sanitary pad subscription plans.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on type and distribution channel:

Type : Menstrual Pad Pantyliner Menstrual pads are the most commonly used product due to their higher absorption capacity.

: Distribution Channel : Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Pharmacies Convenience Stores Online Specialty Stores Others Pharmacies are dominant, often located in or around residential areas.

:

Regional Insights

Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, Asia Pacific leads the global sanitary napkin market due to rising disposable incomes and improved living standards in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Edgewell Personal Care Company, and Kao Corporation.

What was the global sanitary napkin market size in 2022? What is the global sanitary napkin market outlook from 2023 to 2028? What are the major market drivers? What are the key market trends? How has COVID-19 impacted the market? What are the market segments based on type and distribution channel? Which regions are major markets for sanitary napkins?

