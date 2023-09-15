[Latest] Nanorobotics Market Size Will Attain USD 17.1 Billion by 2030 Growing at 11.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Nanorobotics Market - By Type (Nanomanipulator, Bacteria-Based, Bio-Nanorobotics, And Magnetically Guided), By Application (Mechanical, Nanomedicine, And Biomedical), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global nanorobotics Market size was valued at around USD 8.1 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 17.1 billion by 2030.”

Nanorobotics Market Overview:

Nanorobotics is an interdisciplinary field that combines nanotechnology, material science, and robotics in order to manufacture nanoscale machines. In addition, the use of nanorobots can lead to advancements in the fields of medicine, energy production, and manufacturing. Launching nanorobots can stimulate scientific explorations and provide deeper insights into the nanoscale world. It is a cutting-edge field that involves the production and control of nanoscale automata. As a matter of fact, nanorobots are also known as nanobots and are composed of carbon nanotubes, DNA, and proteins.

Report Scope:

Key Insights from Primary Research

The global nanorobotics market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to supportive government guidelines and a rise in the allocation of funds for developing nanorobots.

In terms of type, the nanomanipulator segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the application, the nanomedicine segment is set to dominate the application landscape over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the European nanorobotics industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Nanorobotics Market: Growth Factors

Highlight on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine will drive global market developments

The expansion of the global nanorobotics market will be steered by supportive government regulations and an increase in the allocation of funds for developing nanorobots. In addition, innovations in molecular robots and an increasing emphasis on regenerative medicine and nanotechnology will drive the global expansion of the market. Increased commercial activity in the healthcare industry will contribute to the expansion of the global market.

Global market expansion will be driven by the widespread application of nanotechnology in industrial automation, medicine, precision agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and environmental remediation.

Nanorobotics Market: Restraints

High production costs of nanorobots can put brakes on the global industry expansion

The rise in the cost of production of nanorobots makes it difficult for small-scale firms and healthcare institutes to purchase them. This can reduce its sales and restrict the growth of the global nanorobotics industry. Apart from this, improper laws governing the use of nanorobots in the healthcare sector will further impede global industry expansion.

Nanorobotics Market: Segmentation

The global nanorobotics market is sectored into type, application, and region.

In type terms, the global nanorobotics market is segregated into nanomanipulator, bacteria-based, bio-nanorobotics, and magnetically guided segments. Furthermore, the nanomanipulator segment, which accumulated nearly 45% of the global market revenue share in 2022, is predicted to register the highest CAGR in the forecasting years.

Based on the application, the global nanorobotics industry is sectored into mechanical, nanomedicine, and biomedical segments. Moreover, the nanomedicine segment, which garnered a huge share of the global industry in 2022, is anticipated to lead the global industry over the projected timeframe.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to maintain its global market leadership position

Asia-Pacific, which accounted for approximately 57% of the global nanorobotics market's revenue in 2022, will be the dominant region over the forecast period. In addition, the growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increased focus of regional governments on improving oral disease treatment. In addition, the rise in healthcare expenditures in countries such as India and China will contribute to the regional expansion of the market. Using nanorobots, robot-assisted dentistry also aids in the treatment of oral lesions. In addition, the use of nanorobots in dental care will increase market demand worldwide in the future years.

In the next couple of years, the European nanorobotics industry will experience the highest CAGR due to an elderly population more susceptible to chronic diseases. Aside from this, an increase in healthcare expenditures in European nations will stimulate the industry's development on the continent. Europe's industry trends will be driven by a rise in both public and private funding. In addition, the presence of crucial players in Europe will contribute significantly to the industry's growth on the continent.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Nanorobotics market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Nanorobotics market include;

Bruker Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

Park Systems

Imina Technologies

JEOL

Oxford Instruments

Toronto Nano Instrumentation

Xidex

Nanonics Imaging

Synthcare

Kleindiek Nanotechnik

Ginkgo Bioworks

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What is nanorobotics?

Nanorobotics is an interdisciplinary domain integrating principles of nanotechnology, material science, and robotics for manufacturing robots at the nanoscale.

Which key factors will influence global nanorobotics market growth over 2023-2030?

The global nanorobotics market growth can be owing to the rise in the commercial activities witnessed in the healthcare sector.

What will be the value of the global nanorobotics industry during 2023-2030?

According to a study, the global nanorobotics industry size was $8.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $17.1 billion by the end of 2030.

Which region will record the highest rate of growth in the nanorobotics industry globally?

The European nanorobotics industry is set to register the highest CAGR over the forecasting timeline owing to a rise in the aging population prone to suffer from chronic diseases. Apart from this, an increase in healthcare spending in European countries will spur the growth of the industry in the continent.

What can be expected from the global nanorobotics market report?

The nanorobotics market report covers the geographical market along with a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis. It also includes cash flow analysis, profit ratio analysis, market basket analysis, market attractiveness analysis, sentiment analysis, PESTEL analysis, trend analysis, SWOT analysis, trade area analysis, demand & supply analysis, Porter’s five force analysis, and value chain analysis.

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

