Cell Cryopreservation Market is estimated to be US$ 20.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cells are cryopreserved to attenuate genetic change and avoid loss through contamination. It is best to cryopreserve cells when they are at their optimal rate of growth 3:22 minutes. The only effective means of preservation of animal cells is by freezing, which may be accomplished with either nitrogen or by employing cryogenic freezers.

Growing research & development activities in stem cells and rising number of egg freezing cycles has provided lucrative opportunities in market growth. Further, wide variety of applications in preservation of embryos sperm, oocytes, testicular tissues, semen and hepatocytes is anticipated to increase the demand for Cell Cryopreservation market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In September 2021, AMSBIO launched new ‘STEM-CELLBANKER EX’ a next-generation cryopreservation product to accelerate cell therapy product development. The new launched cryopreservation product is a chemically defined cryopreservation media solution which includes inactive ingredients that approved for intravenous administration.

Analyst View:

Wide benefits of cell freezing for storage in drug development and other purposes has driven the market growth. Increased government initiatives for research activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry has further provided lucrative opportunities in Cell Cryopreservation market growth.

Key players:

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

AMS Biotechnology Limited

Nippon Genetics

VitriCell SA

MiltenyiBiotec

Mediatech

BioLifeSolutions

HiMedia Laboratories

PromoCell GmbH.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Product Type- Cryopreservative Medium (Glycerol, Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), and Others), Freezers, and Others

By Application- Stem cells, Oocytes and embryos, Sperm, Semen, and Testicular Tissue, and Others

By End User- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

What is the outlook for mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships within the Cell Cryopreservation Market?



Consolidation in the Market: The cell cryopreservation market was witnessing consolidation with larger companies acquiring smaller ones to expand their product portfolios and market reach. This trend may continue as companies aim to strengthen their positions and capture a larger share of the market.

The cell cryopreservation market was witnessing consolidation with larger companies acquiring smaller ones to expand their product portfolios and market reach. This trend may continue as companies aim to strengthen their positions and capture a larger share of the market. Technology Advancements: Innovative cryopreservation technologies and techniques may drive partnerships or acquisitions as companies seek to integrate these advancements into their product offerings.

Innovative cryopreservation technologies and techniques may drive partnerships or acquisitions as companies seek to integrate these advancements into their product offerings. Diversification of Applications: Cell cryopreservation is used in various fields, including regenerative medicine, bio banking, and research. This diversification of applications could lead to strategic partnerships between companies specializing in different areas to create comprehensive solutions.

Cell cryopreservation is used in various fields, including regenerative medicine, bio banking, and research. This diversification of applications could lead to strategic partnerships between companies specializing in different areas to create comprehensive solutions. Global Expansion: Companies may explore mergers or partnerships to expand their global presence, entering new markets and catering to the increasing demand for cell cryopreservation solutions worldwide.

Companies may explore mergers or partnerships to expand their global presence, entering new markets and catering to the increasing demand for cell cryopreservation solutions worldwide. Biopharmaceutical Industry Growth: The growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, particularly in the development of cell-based therapies, could drive acquisitions and partnerships as companies look to provide specialized cryopreservation solutions tailored to these applications.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the Future Outlook for the Cell Cryopreservation Market? What are the Global Market Trends in Cell Cryopreservation? How is the Regulatory Landscape Impacting the Market? What are the Leading Companies in the Cell Cryopreservation Market? What are the Main Challenges in Cell Cryopreservation? What are the Key Drivers of Growth in the Cell Cryopreservation Market? What is Cell Cryopreservation, and Why is it Important?

