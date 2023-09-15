Global Laptop Carry Case Market Projected to Reach $2.78 Billion by 2030: Innovative Features and Fashion Consciousness Drive Growth

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laptop Carry Case Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Backpack, Messenger Bags, Sleeves, Briefcase, Rollers), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laptop carry case market is on a growth trajectory and is projected to reach a substantial USD 2.78 billion by 2030, fueled by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

This surge is attributed to the increasing adoption of carry cases as essential accessories to safeguard laptops and tablets during travel, coupled with a growing sense of fashion consciousness and tech-savviness among consumers. Companies are driving innovation with features like multi-storage solutions, GPS tracking, anti-theft protection, built-in power supply, and device status notifications to accelerate market expansion.

The rising consumer demand for lightweight laptop carry cases is compelling companies to invest in the development of new products, targeting both corporate and student segments. Furthermore, the proliferation of online stores, driven by the expanding smartphone user base, is facilitating convenient product access, transcending geographical boundaries. Laptop backpacks, in particular, have emerged as a dominant product segment, claiming the largest revenue share in 2021.

Their functional design, capable of accommodating laptops, tablets, phones, water bottles, and other essentials for office, cafe, or park visits, has made them a preferred choice among students and corporate professionals. These backpacks, equipped with padded edges and pockets, ensure the safety of gadgets while distributing the weight across both shoulders, enhancing comfort during travel.

In the distribution channel landscape, offline channels took the lead in 2021, securing the largest revenue share. As consumer purchase behavior has evolved dynamically, well-established laptop carry case companies are leveraging supermarkets and hypermarkets as effective platforms to showcase their brands, attracting consumers willing to invest in premium products. Simultaneously, small retailers are actively seeking opportunities to establish and maintain efficient retail chains.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, driven by rising disposable incomes and increased spending on technological gadgets. The mounting use of computers for personal and commercial purposes in the region is fueling the demand for laptop carry cases. Developing nations like India and China are witnessing a surge in laptop adoption among their youth populations, directly contributing to the demand for laptop carry cases. Notably, the market is characterized by the presence of a few dominant players.

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Samsonite International S.A.

Targus

ACCO Brands

SWISSGEAR

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Fabrique LTD.

Thule Group

Sanwa Supply Inc.

Lenovo

Belkin International, Inc.

Key Highlights from the Laptop Carry Case Market Report:

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for laptop backpacks among students and employees, as well as the proliferation of schools, colleges, and offices in the region.

The backpack product segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030, owing to their versatile design and ability to carry multiple items, including laptops, tablets, phones, and more, making them indispensable for daily routines.

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for over 60.0% of the revenue share in 2021, as established laptop carry case companies find supermarkets and hypermarkets as effective platforms to market their brands to consumers willing to invest in quality products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Laptop Carry Case Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. Laptop Carry Case Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Laptop Carry Case Market: Distribution Channel Range Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Laptop Carry Case Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

