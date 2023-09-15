Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: A $49 Billion Market in 2029 from $34 Billion in 2023 - China to Account for 39%

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific OTT TV episodes and movie revenues will reach $49 billion in 2029; up from the $34 billion recorded in 2023. This comes despite China, the world's second largest market, maturing rapidly and India experiencing SVOD shake-up.

China will account for 39% of the region's total revenues by 2029, down from 47% in 2023 as other countries grow faster. China is reaching SVOD maturity, with a poor AVOD sector at present. India's SVOD sector was disrupted by Indian Premier League cricket converting to AVOD in 2023.

Asia Pacific's SVOD revenues overtook AVOD revenues in 2019. AVOD will recover, but revenues will remain lower than SVOD. SVOD and AVOD revenues will climb by $4 billion and $9 billion respectively between 2023 and 2029.

The big six US-based platforms will account for only 18% of the region's OTT revenues by 2029 - the lowest proportion for any region.

Principal Analyst, said: "Disney now appears less keen on expanding Hotstar to the region's developing markets as it is classified as "non-core". Warner Bros Discovery is yet to announce international plans for Max. Paramount's Asian rollout will be very limited."

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Published in September 2023, this 168-page PDF and excel report provides extensive research for 22 territories. Covering movies and TV episodes, the report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 100-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT. AVOD and FAST revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

