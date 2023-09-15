Online Language Learning Market to Showcase Considerable Growth at 13.74% CAGR to Reach a Valuation of USD 41.63 Bn by 2030, Fueled by Increased Emphasis on Bilingual and Multilingual Education, Estimates Kings Research

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent report released by Kings Research, the global Online Language Learning Market size was recorded at USD 15.26 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 41.63 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.74% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market is experiencing robust growth due to the rising focus on bilingual and multilingual education, as well as an increase in job opportunities.

An educational approach called online language learning uses multimedia components such as text, speech, video, sound, and animation to make learning languages easier. It develops an interactive, self-paced learning environment that gives students the freedom to complete learning objectives regardless of where they are or when they can do so. These learning environments provide a variety of engagement tactics and several possibilities for participation to encourage learners' success. Online language learning programs frequently encourage peer and self-directed learning, fostering cooperative and long-lasting outcomes.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/request-sample/online-language-learning-market-41

Trending Now: Award-Winning Global Edtech Language Learning Platform, LingoAce, Crosses 10 Million Worldwide Classes as Demand Soars Among PreK-12 Learners

In June 2023, LingoAce, the top preK-12 online learning platform that fosters fluency and unlocks a world of opportunities, celebrated a major achievement: more than 10 million classes had been taught to kids throughout the globe in more than 100 different countries. Since its 2017 debut, LingoAce's acclaimed preK-12 online learning platform has expanded to include Mandarin Chinese and English language learning courses for students of different cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the global online language learning market are increasingly emphasizing mergers & acquisitions as their primary strategy for business growth. To cite an instance, the global online language learning platform Mondly was acquired by language learning giant Pearson in April 2022, allowing Pearson to offer a complete set of language learning and skill evaluation tools. Pearson's current collection of diagnostic, instructional, and assessment tools will broaden the spectrum of choices for users seeking English language learning solutions.

Key participants in the global online language learning market include:

Rosetta Stone LLC.

Berlitz Corporation

Memrise Limited

inlingua International Ltd.

Sanako

Duolingo

Babbel GmbH

Transparent Language, Inc.

Open Education LLC

Cambridge University Press & Assessment

Have an Inquiry? Get in Touch with us @ https://www.kingsresearch.com/enquiry/online-language-learning-market-41

The global Online Language Learning Market is segmented as:

By Language

English

Spanish

French

German

Chinese

Japanese

Others

Rising Demand for Fluent English Speakers Poised to Drive Market Expansion

Based on language, the English segment led the global online language learning market in 2022 and is expected to generate the highest revenue of USD 24.22 billion by 2030. The popularity of English courses in language learning can be explained by several factors. More than 1.5 billion people use English as their primary medium of communication today, making it a language that is recognized as being universal.

Consequently, there is still considerable demand for English language fluency, especially for people who seek education, career opportunities, and cultural immersion in English-speaking countries. The importance of English proficiency is further highlighted by the fact that many international organizations and multinational organizations have adopted English as their primary language for conducting business and communicating.

Ask for Customization: https://www.kingsresearch.com/customization/online-language-learning-market-41

By Type

Individual learners

Institutional learners

Online Language Learning Platforms Gain Popularity Among Individual Learners for Their Flexibility

Based on type, the individual learner segment held the largest share of the global online language learning market revenue in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 25.45 billion by 2030. Individual learners, especially those with corporate backgrounds, are the primary user group for online language learning products and services. These learners seek to improve their language skills in order to increase their opportunities for employment, enable effective communication in diverse international settings, and overcome language barriers in professional situations.

Busy professionals can handle their work obligations while learning a language at their own pace and convenience due to the flexibility offered by online language learning platforms. Additionally, companies are increasingly investing in language training programs to improve the skill sets of their workers and keep up with competition in the global marketplace.

Rising Integration of AI in Education Sector to Stimulate Product Demand

The education sector is progressively integrating AI, which offers features including automated evaluation, speech recognition, and customized learning materials. Institutions have adopted online learning methods as a result of the accessibility of virtual classrooms as an alternative to traditional classroom teaching, especially in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, there is a noticeable trend towards increased technological integration in Learning and Development, including online language learning.

Furthermore, the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) also introduced an AI-driven software ecosystem in September 2021 that can translate technical and scientific content from English to Hindi and other Indian languages.

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.kingsresearch.com/buy-now/41

Language Learning Integration into Educational Curriculum Set to Fuel Major Growth in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is likely to be the largest market for online language learning in the upcoming years, accruing a valuation of USD 22.90 billion by 2030. Individuals who seek to learn a new language can choose from a wide range of options in the region, including English, French, German, Japanese, and other languages. Additionally, the regional market is developing as a result of increased investments, efforts by international corporations to expand, and a rise in the demand for learning new languages. Furthermore, the language learning industry is estimated to expand rapidly in the near future as a result of the integration of language learning into the regional educational curriculum.

For more information on the report, visit: https://www.kingsresearch.com/online-language-learning-market-41

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Introduction of the Global Online Language Learning Market

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection

3.1.1 Secondary Sources

3.1.2 Primary Sources

3.1.3 Research Flow

3.2 Subject Matter Expert Advice

3.3 Quality Check

3.4 Final Review

3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

3.6 Top-down Approach

Chapter 4 Global Online Language Learning Market Outlook

4.1 Market Evolution

4.2 Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 6 Global Online Language Learning Market, By Language

Chapter 7 Global Online Language Learning Market, By Type

Chapter 8 Global Online Language Learning Market, By Geography

Chapter 9 North America

Chapter 10 Europe

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific

Chapter 12 Middle East & Africa

Chapter 13 Latin America

Chapter 14 Global Online Language Learning Market Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Key Developments

14.3 Key Strategic Developments

14.4 Company Market Ranking

14.5 Regional Footprint

14.6 Industry Footprint

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

15.1 Rosetta Stone LLC.

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Financial Overview

15.1.3 Product Benchmarking

15.1.4 Recent Developments

15.1.5 Winning Imperatives

15.1.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.1.7 Threat from competition

15.1.8 SWOT Analysis

15.2 Berlitz Corporation

15.2.1 Key Facts

15.2.2 Financial Overview

15.2.3 Product Benchmarking

15.2.4 Recent Developments

15.2.5 Winning Imperatives

15.2.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.2.7 Threat from competition

15.2.8 SWOT Analysis

15.3 Memrise Limited

15.3.1 Key Facts

15.3.2 Financial Overview

15.3.3 Product Benchmarking

15.3.4 Recent Developments

15.3.5 Winning Imperatives

15.3.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.3.7 Threat from competition

15.3.8 SWOT Analysis

15.4 inlingua International Ltd.

15.4.1 Key Facts

15.4.2 Financial Overview

15.4.3 Product Benchmarking

15.4.4 Recent Developments

15.4.5 Winning Imperatives

15.4.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.4.7 Threat from competition

15.4.8 SWOT Analysis

15.5 Sanako

15.5.1 Key Facts

15.5.2 Financial Overview

15.5.3 Product Benchmarking

15.5.4 Recent Developments

15.5.5 Winning Imperatives

15.5.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.5.7 Threat from competition

15.5.8 SWOT Analysis

Browse Complete TOC: https://www.kingsresearch.com/toc/online-language-learning-market-41

Check Out Some Other Related Reports

Higher Education Market : The global Higher Education Market is expected to reach USD 860.11 billion by 2030, valued at USD 506.54 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2023 to 2030.

Kids Educational Games Market : The global Kids Educational Games Market is projected to reach USD 20.58 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 22.59% from 2023 to 2030.

About Us:

Kings Research stands as a renowned global market research firm. With a collaborative approach, we work closely with industry leaders, conducting thorough assessments of trends and developments. Our primary objective is to provide decision-makers with tailored research reports that align with their unique business objectives. Through our comprehensive research studies, we strive to empower leaders to make informed decisions.

Our team comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge in various industries. At Kings Research, we offer a comprehensive range of services aimed at assisting you in formulating efficient strategies to achieve your desired outcomes. Our objective is to significantly enhance your long-term progress through these tailored solutions.

Contact Us