FRIDAY: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to Visit Local Latino-Owned Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, September 15, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, will join Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month by visiting three local Latino-owned small businesses throughout Washington, D.C. Together, they will highlight the significant impact of Latino-owned small businesses on our economy and how Bidenomics continues to deliver for Latino communities.

More than 5 million Latino-owned small businesses contribute $800 billion every year to our economy. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, we’ve seen the lowest Latino unemployment rate on record and the fastest creation rate of Hispanic-owned businesses in more than a decade.

The visits will be pooled press.

Friday, September 15

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

WHAT: Visits to local Latino-owned barbershop, supermarket, and restaurant

WHEN: 11:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Washington, D.C.

