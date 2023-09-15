Muncie Chiropractor Offers Multiple Therapy And Treatment Modalities

Muncie, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muncie, Indiana -

Tri-County Clinic of Chiropractic and Dr. David Anderson are pleased to announce that the Muncie chiropractor provides treatments for conditions ranging from disc compression to headaches. The professional chiropractic care team serves East Central Indiana. Dr. David Anderson has over three decades of experience specializing in low-force adjusting, functional medicine, and fibromyalgia. The goal is for patients to live life to the fullest. Dr. Anderson takes on some of the most challenging cases that other specialists and doctors aren't able to treat.

Dr. Anderson served in a thriving chiropractic practice serving the community of Millbrae, CA. His patient roster included many patients of all ages, including infants, seniors, pregnant women, and children. The doctor opened his private practice in California. The State of California appointed him as a Qualified Medical Evaluator. Dr. Anderston is a graduate of an intensive four-year doctoral program at Cleveland College of Chiropractic in LA, CA, and is board-certified by the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. He holds a Doctor of Chiropractic license in California and Indiana.

Fibromyalgia is typically diagnosed because of the presence of a typical set of symptoms. These symptoms do not necessarily mean the individual has a chronic, long-lasting disorder. It causes tenderness and pain throughout the body, fatigue, and trouble sleeping. Scientists do not entirely understand the condition's basis, but people with the disorder have a heightened sensitivity to pain.

Functional Medicine is a system and approach that focuses on learning the underlying cause of a disease. The doctor doesn't guess; he does the necessary tests to determine the answers. Once the basis is identified, an appropriate treatment can begin. Many diseases and conditions can be traced back to the gut. Tests are run, and nutritional information is provided to help make the gut healthier. Dietary deficiencies are present in many people. They may not realize the effects those deficiencies have on the body.

Disc decompression is a non-evasive strategy, with the assistance of technological advancements, to lessen the pain in the spine and the legs. Spinal compression from poor posture, daily activities, and sitting all squeeze fluid from the discs and result in pain. Decompressing the vertebrae by stretching them apart permits fluid to return. This therapy includes stretching the spine to alleviate the pain experienced by the pressure on the disc. This technique provides long-term benefits of increased blood flow to the back and instant relief that will last a while.

Disc Decompression can relieve tension in tight, injured, or spasming muscles and stimulate the nervous system. Non-surgical spinal decompression can relieve pain and restore more natural function. Laser therapy is a form of chiropractic therapy that is effective in preventing headaches, joint swelling, muscle strains, and back and neck pain. There are many other beneficial healing aspects. Some benefits of disc decompression and specific examples of pain and discomfort that can be helped include herniated or degenerated disc, spinal arthritis, spinal stenosis (spinal canal narrowing), and nerve root pressure.

Tri-County Clinic of Chiropractic offers several treatment modalities. The doctor has over three decades of experience. The treatment portfolio includes disc decompression, laser therapy, and functional medicine.

