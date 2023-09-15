Freeport Flooring Announces Grand Opening Event

Freeport, Florida, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Freeport Flooring is excited to announce the grand opening of their brand-new showroom, and they invite the community to join in the celebration on Wednesday, September 20th, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. This event promises to be an exciting occasion filled with fantastic offers, giveaways, and an opportunity to explore the latest trends in flooring.

Located at 130 Marquis Way, STE 106, Freeport, FL, Freeport Flooring is set to become the premier flooring store for homeowners, interior designers, and contractors seeking high-quality flooring solutions. With a wide selection of flooring options, including hardwood, carpet, luxury vinyl, tile, and more, Freeport Flooring aims to elevate the aesthetic and functionality of homes and businesses in the area.

"We are thrilled to be opening our doors to the community and showcasing the extensive range of flooring options we offer," said Derek Hill, owner of Freeport Flooring. "Our goal is to provide top-notch flooring products and exceptional customer service to our valued customers. We look forward to serving the community for many years to come."

This grand opening event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend to explore the latest flooring trends and find inspiration in their state-of-the-art showroom.

The experienced team at Freeport Flooring caters to a wide array of residential flooring needs, including new home construction and home remodeling. They offer a range of flooring options to match clients' vision when building their dream homes and can assist clients in revitalizing their existing spaces with affordable and stylish flooring solutions.

With more than a decade of experience, Freeport Flooring also has available a team of commercial flooring specialist who are able to deliver a durable, aesthetically pleasing, and precise installed floor in an office, warehouse, or another type of commercial premises. Their team will happily provide a free, no-obligation quote and are on hand to discuss requirements and answer any questions.

Freeport Flooring also caters to contractors seeking the best materials for their projects. With a dedicated focus on providing top-quality materials, contractors can rely on Freeport Flooring as their trusted partner in delivering excellence to their clients. Whether it's a residential renovation or a large-scale commercial project, Freeport Flooring offers a wide selection of premium flooring options, with exceptional customer service to ensure contractors can complete their projects with confidence and satisfaction.

Freeport Flooring believes that everyone deserves beautiful flooring, and they are on a mission to make this a reality without putting a strain on their clients'. They aim to provide accessible options for all budgets, ensuring that clients can achieve their dream flooring without any financial hurdles. Freeport Flooring offers no obligation estimates.

Freeport Flooring is more than just floors; they are about transforming spaces into something extraordinary. Whether it's a home or business, they offer top-quality solutions for floors, walls, and more in Freeport, Florida.

Freeport Flooring has received numerous reviews such as this one from Heid D., “We had the best experience. Great communication with immediate responses. The product was ordered and received in record time. The minute the product arrived the experienced installers were here to complete the job. Highly recommend.”

Those interested in learning more about Freeport Flooring can visit their website or their Facebook page. They can also call the showroom at (850) 307-5827 to discuss options and receive a free, no-obligation quote.





For more information about Freeport Flooring, contact the company here:



Freeport Flooring

Derek Hill and Clayton Hicks

850-307-5827

info@freeportflooringfl.com

130 Marquis Way STE 106, Freeport, FL 32439