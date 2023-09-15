[2022-2032] One Wheel Electric Scooter Market is estimated to be US$ 359.8 million by 2032; Increased Green Mobility to Fuel Market Growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One wheel electric scooter is comprised of sensors, gyroscopes and accelerometers driven by one wheel with powered by an electric motor. It is used as a personal transportation system and has gained traction in urban cities.

Rising smart city projects coupled with increased green mobility has contributed in market growth. Presence of major players and strong supply network across globe has become another driving factor in market growth. Further, advancement in technology and new launched innovative product is likely to propel One Wheel Electric Scooter market growth.

One Wheel Electric Scooter Market accounted for US$ 162.6 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 359.8 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.6%. The One Wheel Electric Scooter Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, Sales Channel and Region.

Key Highlights:

In June 2023, the Indian creator developed a new one-wheel self-balancing electric scooter. The process of one wheel electric scooter was documented in video which is uploaded on Creative Science of YouTube Channel.

The prominent players operating in the One Wheel Electric Scooter Market includes,

Changzhou Smilo Motors Co., Ltd.

Airwheel Holding Limited

Future Motion Inc.

IPS Electric Unicycle

Inmotion Technologies Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Begode Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

SuperRide

King Song Intell Co., Ltd.

Ninebot Limited

Swagtron

Segmentation:

Based on Product Type, One Wheel Electric Scooter Market is segmented into One Wheel Hoverboard, Unicycle.

Based on Application, One Wheel Electric Scooter Market is segmented into Daily Commute, Off-road Activities.

Based on Sales Channel, One Wheel Electric Scooter Market is segmented into Offline Sales, Online Sales.

By Region, the One Wheel Electric Scooter Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Analyst View:

One wheel electric scooter is a personal transportation vehicle driven by on wheel on electric motor and are used mainly by Z generation across globe. Wide benefits such as less noise pollution, low operating costs with easy repair and maintenance is expected to drive the demand for One Wheel Electric Scooter market growth.

Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the One Wheel Electric Scooter Market:

What are the advantages of using a one-wheel electric scooter?

One-wheel electric scooters offer several advantages, including compact and lightweight design, portability, and eco-friendliness. They are suitable for short-distance commuting and provide a fun and efficient way to navigate urban environments.

Are one-wheel electric scooters safe to ride?

Like any personal electric vehicle, the safety of one-wheel electric scooters depends on the rider's skill level, adherence to safety guidelines, and local regulations. Learning to ride safely and wearing appropriate protective gear, such as helmets and pads, is essential.

Are there any legal regulations for riding one-wheel electric scooters on public roads?

The legality of riding one-wheel electric scooters on public roads varies by location. Some cities and countries have specific regulations governing the use of personal electric vehicles, while others may not. It's essential to check local laws and regulations before riding in public spaces.

What are some popular brands and models of one-wheel electric scooters?

Popular brands in the one-wheel electric scooter market include Onewheel, InMotion, Gotway, King Song, and Ninebot (by Segway). Some popular models include the Onewheel XR, Gotway Nikola, and InMotion V11, among others.

Are one-wheel electric scooters suitable for beginners?

One-wheel electric scooters can be challenging for beginners, and it's recommended that new riders practice in a safe and open area to develop balance and control skills. Some models come with training modes to assist novice riders.

