Military Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% by 2033: Visiongain

The global military airborne intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR) technologies market was valued at US$18.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Growing Integrity Between Cyber Warfare and Electronic Warfare

In the modern battlefield, electronic and cyber warfare are prevalent. ISR technologies have evolved to include electronic intelligence (ELINT) and cyber intelligence capabilities. Military airborne platforms equipped with ELINT sensors can detect and analyze enemy electronic signals, providing insights into their communications and radar systems. Additionally, ISR technologies support offensive and defensive cyber operations by identifying and countering cyber threats, ensuring dominance in the electromagnetic spectrum.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Technologies Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the Military Airborne ISR Technologies Market, introducing challenges and opportunities for the industry. The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, manufacturing operations, and international trade, leading to delays in the production and delivery of critical components for airborne ISR systems. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures further hampered collaboration and field-testing activities.

The defence budgets of many countries were redirected towards healthcare and pandemic response efforts, resulting in reduced defence spending and potential budgetary constraints on military modernization projects, including airborne ISR technology acquisitions. Additionally, the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic prompted some defence agencies to reconsider their procurement priorities and timelines.

However, the pandemic also underscored the importance of airborne ISR technologies in maintaining national security and responding to crises. The need for real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities became even more pronounced during the pandemic as governments sought to monitor and manage the spread of the virus, enforce lockdowns, and ensure public safety. This heightened demand highlighted the essential role of airborne ISR systems in addressing evolving security challenges.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rising Defence Spending in New Technologies Driving the Market Growth

The growth of the market is being significantly driven by the rising defence spending on new technologies. A nation's military serves as a fundamental pillar for enforcing policies, safeguarding citizens, and upholding national security across domestic and international realms. As a paramount governmental responsibility, substantial budgets are allocated to military endeavors, commonly referred to as defence spending. In 2020, the global military expenditure reached approximately $1.981 trillion, reflecting the magnitude of resources dedicated to ensuring a country's security.

The scale of military spending varies markedly among nations, often aligning with their size and specific security requirements. Predominantly, countries like China, India, and the United States boast the largest military establishments, commensurate with their global roles. While the majority of nations maintain armed forces, a few, only 36 to be precise, do not possess a military. Compulsory military service is a practice in numerous countries, further highlighting the prominence of defence capabilities in shaping national security.

Growing Focus on International Peacekeeping and Alliances

International peacekeeping efforts and alliances require coordination and intelligence-sharing among member nations. Military airborne ISR technologies play a pivotal role in these endeavors by providing surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to monitor peacekeeping zones and respond to emerging threats. Collaborative efforts among nations to bolster security and maintain peace further fuel the demand for ISR technologies as nations pool resources and expertise to enhance global stability.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

The Low Cost and Long Endurance of Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USVs) is Driving the ISR Technology

Unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are increasingly being deployed for a variety of missions, with the majority of assignments being non-lethal in nature. A poll conducted by Verdict revealed that the most urgent mission for USVs is intelligence surveillance and recognition (ISR), as indicated by 40% of respondents. Anti-submarine warfare (ASW) garnered 29% of votes, while mine countermeasures (MCM) received 25% of votes. A smaller 7% of respondents favoured hydrographic surveys as the most pressing mission for USVs. The poll, based on 220 responses from readers of Airforce Technology, Army Technology, and Naval Technology.

Unmanned surface vehicles are gaining prominence in the military unmanned vehicles sector due to their cost-effectiveness and reliability for a range of missions. These vehicles excel in ISR, transport, ASW, MCM, and area denial operations. Their versatility extends to collecting data above and below water, and they also serve as platforms for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Demand for Military Equipment is on the Rise as Governments Around the Globe are Concentrating on Military Modernization

The global landscape is witnessing a surge in demand for military equipment, driven by a strategic focus on military modernization by governments across the world. As geopolitical dynamics evolve and security challenges become increasingly complex, nations are prioritizing the enhancement of their military capabilities to ensure national security and geopolitical influence. This heightened emphasis on modernization spans a wide spectrum of defence equipment, ranging from advanced weaponry and communication systems to sophisticated surveillance technologies and combat platforms. Governments recognize that maintaining a technologically advanced and well-equipped military is essential to deter potential threats, respond effectively to evolving security scenarios, and safeguard their interests.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military airborne intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR) technologies market are BAE Systems PLC, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thales Group. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

26 May 2023, Lockheed Martin Corporation has launched its new P-8A Poseidon Multi-mission Maritime Aircraft. The aircraft is equipped with advanced sensors and weapons systems that will enable it to perform a variety of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

28 March 2023, The U.S. Army has selected Shield AI and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) to compete in Increment 2 of the Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) competition to replace the venerable RQ-7B Shadow tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS).

