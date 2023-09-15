[New Launch] H1N1 Vaccine Market is estimated to be US$ 22.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the H1N1 Vaccine Market?

H1N1 flu is an infectious disease spread by swine or pigs and also called as Swine flu. H1N1 is a type of Influenza A virus. H1N1 vaccines are mostly used to build immunity against swine flu to reduce chances of infections. New development and launch of vaccines against H1N1 flu has driven the market growth.

Growing prevalence of H1N1 flu pandemic in major regions has provided lucrative opportunities in market growth. Rising awareness about pandemic and increased government initiatives in production of H1N1 vaccines has facilitated the demand for target market growth. Further, the presence of major players such as Serum Institute of India coupled with launch of 65,000 doses of Nasovac-S swine flu vaccines has powered the demand for H1N1 Vaccine market growth.

Key highlights -

In February 2023, WHO (World Health Organizations), announced the recommendations for Influenza vaccine composition for the year 2023-2024 at northern hemisphere influenza season. It has recommended the quadrivalent vaccines for use in 2023-2024 which contains egg-based vaccines and cell-culture or recombinant-based vaccines.

Request a Sample Copy of the Market Research Report on H1N1 Vaccine Market @

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/119

(A sample of this report is available upon request. The report sample includes a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a graphical introduction to regional analysis, top market competitors with revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Report Scope:

Attributes Details H1N1 Vaccine Market Value (2022) US$ 14.03 Bn H1N1 Vaccine Market Projected Value (2030) US$ 22.5 Bn H1N1 Vaccine Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 6.20%

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/119

Some of the Top key players in H1N1 Vaccine Market are:

GlaxoSmithKlinePlc

AstraZeneca Plc.

Medimmune

Serum Institute of India

Novartis AG

Abbott Laboratories

Lupin Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

CSL Biotherapeutics,

Sinovac

ID Biomedical Corporation

Cadila Healthcare

Market Insights and Analysis:

Presence of major players and growing market consolidation activities to strengthen its position in market across globe has given positive impact on target market growth. Further, rising research and development activities in production of swine flu vaccines is expected to fruitful the demand for H1N1 Vaccine market growth over the forecast period.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors:

The H1N1 vaccine market, like other vaccine markets, is influenced by various factors that drive its growth and development. These factors can include epidemiological, technological, economic, and regulatory aspects. Here are some of the prominent growth-driving factors for the H1N1 vaccine market:

Pandemic Preparedness: The threat of influenza pandemics, like the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009, highlights the importance of vaccine development and stockpiling. Governments and healthcare organizations invest in H1N1 vaccines to be better prepared for future outbreaks. Increased Awareness: Public awareness campaigns and education about the risks of H1N1 influenza and the importance of vaccination can drive demand for the vaccine. Globalization and Travel: Increased international travel can facilitate the rapid spread of influenza viruses, making vaccination more crucial for global health security.

Government Initiatives: Government-funded vaccination programs, subsidies, and incentives can significantly boost H1N1 vaccine adoption rates. These initiatives often target at-risk populations such as children, the elderly, and healthcare workers. Advancements in Vaccine Technology: Research and development in vaccine technology have led to the creation of more effective and safer H1N1 vaccines. Innovations such as improved adjuvants and vaccine delivery methods can contribute to market growth. Emerging Markets: Rising healthcare expenditure and awareness in emerging markets can lead to increased demand for H1N1 vaccines. As these economies develop, access to healthcare and vaccination services improves.

Conclusion:

The H1N1 vaccine market experienced a significant surge in 2009 with the outbreak of the H1N1 influenza virus, leading to a global pandemic. Pharmaceutical companies worldwide swiftly developed and distributed vaccines to combat the virus's spread. Over the years, this market has evolved, with periodic updates to H1N1 vaccines to address new strains and emerging challenges in influenza control.

The report provides answers to questions such as:

Which pharmaceutical companies are involved in producing H1N1 vaccines? Is the H1N1 vaccine included in the annual flu shot, or is it a separate vaccine? What are the challenges in maintaining a stable supply of H1N1 vaccines? What role does the H1N1 vaccine market play in global public health preparedness?

Unlock Your Potential: Requesting Customization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/119

Please Find Below Some Related Reports:

Porcine Vaccine Market - Rising occurrence of illnesses in swine around the world

Rising occurrence of illnesses in swine around the world Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032 Preventive Vaccines Market- Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube