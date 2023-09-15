LVT Receives Approval From The General Services Administration

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveView Technologies (LVT), a leading provider of cloud-based video surveillance and analytics, announced today that it was granted a GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the General Services Administration (GSA), allowing government-funded entities to purchase LVT® Units through a standardized and streamlined process.



The contract has officially gone into effect with a maximum 20-year ordering period. The MAS is classified as an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, allowing for an indefinite quantity of supplies/services during the fixed term contract.

The GSA has approved the LVT Unit and software for purchase by all military, federal, state, and local government agencies. This will allow for a streamlined purchasing process for all federally funded organizations from emergency response services to universities to military facilities. This will add to LVT’s public sector engagements including the US Army, Department of Homeland Security, USDA, Department of the Interior, NYPD, LAPD, and a considerable number of universities and hospitals across the country.

LVT offers rapidly deployable mobile video surveillance units effective anywhere sun and cellular service is available. This allows a first line of defense protection everywhere from parking lots to remote power substations. With automated alerting, a small security team can manage hundreds of LVT Units across the country.

For additional information on the LVT GSA agreement, visit LVT.com/GSA .

About LiveView Technologies (LVT)

LVT is an enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution for remote live video, safety, surveillance, IoT, and analytics gathering, processing, and delivery. LVT is trusted by some of the largest and most well-known organizations in the world to keep their properties protected and their employees and customers safe. For more information visit www.lvt.com .

Contact:

Matthew Deighton

Sr. Communications Manager

media@lvt.com