Advancing Construction automation with vertically Integrated 3D Printing Technology

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-evolving landscape of construction, AC3D is pushing the boundaries of what's possible through its vertically integrated construction 3D printing technology. As we embark on our journey in the United States, we seek not only to introduce our groundbreaking technology but also to foster understanding and collaboration within the additive manufacturing community, end-users and government authorities. Today we want to present a comprehensive overview of our technology, its advantages, and our strategic roadmap for the future.



AC3D has a goal to help solve the global housing crisis, make construction cheaper and faster, while significantly reducing the greenhouse gas output produced by the construction industry. Our vertically integrated tech platform provides automation technology and printing hardware to produce high-quality, sustainable buildings.

Now extending its footprint to the United States AC3D is looking forward to presenting its holistic approach to additive construction, encompassing 3D printers, printing materials, innovative software, and in-house building design.

Exploring the Technological Advantages

High Precision and Speed: Our best-in-class printer rigidity empowers us to achieve unparalleled accuracy and printing speed, setting new benchmarks in the 3D construction printing market.

Cementless Geopolymer Printing: On top of standard printing materials we use 100% cementless geopolymer which enables the construction of net-zero houses and contributing to a sustainable future.

Modular Assembly for Scale: With modular assembly, our printers feature an expansive printing volume, capable of constructing multi-story structures without modifications. Transportation and installation are made efficient, eliminating the need for cranes or other heavy lifting equipment.

Ease of Adoption: AC3D's in-house building designs facilitate seamless integration for development partners, ensuring a smooth transition into the world of 3D printed construction.

Pioneering the Future of Construction 3D Printing

Our vision extends beyond the present achievements. The presentation unveils our strategic plans for the evolution of AC3D technology:

Expanding printing area: Transitioning to aluminum frames and enlarging printing dimensions will increase the scale and scope of our constructions (up to 14m width and up to 10m height with unlimited length).

Localized Sustainability: Incorporating geopolymer with local production in the ME addresses durability, cost, fire resistance, and sustainability.

AI-Driven Quality Control: Implementation of machine vision with AI features ensures both quality control and on-site safety, enhancing the construction process.

Innovative Printhead: Ongoing R&D on a "dry type" printhead eliminates ineffective hoses, enabling faster-setting, structurally robust mixtures.

Multi-Material Printing: Another upcoming innovation is our patented multi-material, multi-nozzle print head which will enhance speed by simultaneously printing walls and insulation.

Increased Automation: Printing foundations and ceilings, automated painting, stucco application, and even installation of windows and doors define the concept of construction automation.

A Sustainable Tomorrow: Solving Global Challenges

As we conclude, it's important to acknowledge the far-reaching impact of construction 3D printing on global challenges:

Addressing the global housing shortage, which exceeds 12 million homes annually.

Mitigating the shortage of skilled construction workers through automation.

Contributing to CO2 reduction by reducing cement usage and enhancing energy efficiency via smart insulation techniques.

Minimizing waste by eliminating formwork and reducing material consumption.

Lowering construction costs for greater affordability while increasing the speed of building process.

Enabling imaginative, AI-driven architectural design while streamlining the design to manufacture lead-times.

Enhancing construction quality through automation and digital processes.



AC3D aspires to inspire a collaborative movement towards a more sustainable and innovative future in the realm of construction.

To learn more: ac3d-us.com

Contact us: max@ac3d-us.com

