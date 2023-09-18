Rising Health Concerns are Driving the Vegan Protein Foods Market at a Significant CAGR of 7% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan protein foods market is expected to be valued at US$ 10327 million in 2023 and to reach a valuation of US$ 19063 million by 2033. The demand for vegan protein foods is estimated to grow at a steady 7% CAGR, with the U.K., the U.S., China, and India emerging as key producers.



Consumers' growing interest in health has fueled a dramatic expansion of the field of personalized nutrition. Recently, shoppers have been increasingly picky about what they put in their bodies. Other than the traditional vegan protein product sources like soy, wheat, and pea, aquatic plants present tremendous potential to obtain proteins and components tailored to individual customers' specific physiological and metabolic requirements.

Protein in plants is synthesized through a natural process that uses the energy from the sun to drive a sequence of chemical reactions that combine different elements into a single molecule. Chlorophyll, found in plants, is the essential agent responsible for this one-of-a-kind process. Most of the sun's rays hit the water, including the seas, rivers, lakes, and wetlands. Aquatic proteins fit for human consumption exist in water bodies all over the world. They can be enhanced with the help of modern aquaculture technology, but they are still mostly unexplored.

Growing concerns about heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and other lifestyle-related illnesses have shifted consumer preferences toward plant-based diets. As a result, this is helping to drive demand for vegan protein foods. People are increasingly opting for plant-based diets as a defense mechanism against the rapid proliferation of diseases that animals or insects can spread. Manufacturer interest in the vegan market has increased as a result of the expanding vegan trend. In the Americas, morbid obesity is the primary killer. Veganism, or the consumption of proteins derived from plants, is thought to lower the risk of cancer, obesity, and cardiovascular disease through increasing glucagon activity.

Key Takeaways

The growing vegan protein foods market, as a result of the health benefits it provides, has prompted major businesses to diversify their offerings. So, to improve the food's overall health benefits, more and more people are turning to plant-based proteins.

With the help of cutting-edge innovations in research and development, plant proteins can find even more uses in the food and drink industry. However, new products can help compensate for plant protein's lower grade compared to animal/dairy proteins like whey and meat.

Regarding the worldwide plant-based protein business, soy protein is a huge moneymaker and is projected to expand rapidly over the next several years.

Soy, wheat, peas, and other legumes and grains are only some of the plant foods that can be used to make protein-rich plant-based foods. Pea protein is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.9% during the next few years.

The value of the isolate market category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecasted time frame, as indicated by the data presented here.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the vegan protein foods market is becoming increasingly competitive as more companies enter the market and existing companies expand their product offerings.

Companies are focusing on product innovation to differentiate themselves in the vegan protein foods market. They are experimenting with new ingredients and technologies to create plant-based alternatives that look, taste, and feel like traditional meat products. For example, some companies use fermented ingredients to create meat alternatives with a more realistic texture and taste.

Recent Developments in the Market

Beyond Meat:





Beyond Meat is a key player in the vegan protein market. The player is popular for the development of plant-based meat substitutes. The market player partners with key fast-food chains such as KFC, Burger King, and McDonald’s. The company focuses on improving the texture and taste of the meat substitutes.

Nestle:





The big player has entered the business with Sweet Earth and Garden Gourmet. The focus of the player is on innovation and acquisition to broaden the portfolio of the company.

Key Segments

Product Type:

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein



Form:

Isolates

Concentrates

Hydrolysates



Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Application:

Nutritional Products

Bakery, Snacks & Cereals

Dairy, Confectionary and Dessert

Convenience Food

Beverages

Animal Feed

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

