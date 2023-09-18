USF ranks among top 50 public universities for fifth year in a row, reaches highest overall ranking ever from U.S. News

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, the University of South Florida places among the top 50 public universities in America, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of the best colleges. In the rankings released today, USF also reached its highest overall position ever at No. 89 among all universities public or private. USF is No. 45 among public universities.

Over the past 10 years, USF has risen an impressive 43 spots among public universities from No. 88 to No. 45, and 72 spots among all universities, from No. 161 to No. 89.

"The University of South Florida is proud to celebrate our fifth consecutive year as a top 50 public university and our highest overall position in U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings,” USF President Rhea Law said. “Our ranking as a top-tier university and our recent invitation to join the Association of American Universities show that the value of a USF degree is on the rise. We are focused on sustaining this positive momentum as we continue our pursuit of excellence.”

U.S. News ranks USF as the “best value” among all public universities in Florida. The publication also ranks USF No. 1 in Florida and No. 16 nationally for social mobility. According to U.S. News, social mobility measures an institution’s success at graduating Pell Grant recipients.

The U.S. News methodology for its best college rankings combines a host of factors, including student graduation and retention rates, first generation student success, student-to-faculty ratio, faculty excellence and academic reputation.

USF’s success in the rankings comes on the heels of a recent invitation to join the prestigious Association of American Universities, a group of the leading 71 public and private research universities in North America.

