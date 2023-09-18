NJIT Rises to No. 86 Among National Universities in U.S. News Rankings

Newark, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology’s rise in national rankings continues, with U.S. News & World Report placing NJIT No. 86 among national universities for 2024 — a jump of 11 rungs from 2023.

The latest ranking is indicative of a consistent trend over the past four years — as NJIT climbed from 118 to 103 to 97 and now 86 — and supports the findings of other publications that rate U.S. universities, including Money and The Wall Street Journal, which placed NJIT as the second-highest ranked public institution nationally.

In key areas like student social mobility and value, U.S. News also saw improvement. Among national universities, NJIT is now No. 53 in Top Performers on Social Mobility (up 42 places) and No. 82 in Best Value Schools (up 36 places). Add to that its standing as a public national university (No. 43) and a research institution with top 100 undergraduate programs in engineering and computer science and you see a school racing toward its goal of being a premiere polytechnic in the U.S.

“This national recognition affirms our belief that NJIT provides a holistic education that blends classroom and real-world experiences and primes graduates for valuable, rewarding and impactful careers,” NJIT President Teik C. Lim said. “We remain focused on that mission every day.”

This year U.S. News revised its criteria to place greater emphasis on student outcomes, eliminating factors such as the percentage of alumni who donate to their alma maters and the percentage of first-year students who ranked highly in their high school class. In their place are measures of graduation rates, how much graduates earn compared to high school graduates and the median debt among graduates with federal loans, among others.

To read the full U.S. News rankings, please visit https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges.

About New Jersey Institute of Technology

